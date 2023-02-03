'For legend like Kohli, he can't even have an average of 30 for 3 years': Pathan outlines Virat's 'embarrassing' stat

Former India captain Virat Kohli will be one of India's most threatening batters for Australia when the Rohit Sharma-led side take on Pat Cummins and Co. in the Border-Gavaskar series. Australia is one of his most favourite opponents, across formats, a love affair that began with his iconic ton in Adelaide in the 2014/15 series Down Under. However, ahead of the impending contest, that begins from February 9 onwards in Nagpur, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has highlighted one of Kohli's most "embarrassing" stats, saying that the numbers will be on his mind when he faces Australia.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan showed immense concern on Kohli's numbers against spin since 2020 in Test cricket. In the last three years, Kohli has managed 335 runs at 25.8 against spinners in the format with 13 dismissals across 22 innings.

"Especially, how he plays against the spin. If you see his numbers from 2020 to now in Test cricket, those are embarrassing numbers, for a guy like Virat Kohli who is an absolute legend of Indian and world cricket, having scored nearly 25,000 runs. When you see you can't even have an average of 30 for three years, that's a long period of time, so I think that's one thing he will have on his mind," he said.

It hasn't been the best of times for Kohli in Test cricket, having scored only 917 runs during the period, in 20 Tests. He is also yet to score a century in the format, having last reached the three-figure mark in November 2019.

Pathan however feels that Kohli should adopt a more aggressive approach against spinners during the series against Australia.

"At the same time, how he is going to be countering the spin of Lyon as well as Agar because he has been struggling against spin especially. I think the one thing he can do personally as well is try to be a little more aggressive because the strike rate against spin has come down as well. I know we are talking about Test cricket here but sometimes being slightly more aggressive against spin might actually make you better in that counter when you are facing guys like Nathan Lyon, who is outstanding with his spin, extra bounce and he gets that ball going away from the right-handers as well," he said.

