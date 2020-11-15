e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Forever in our hearts:’ Karachi Kings, Multan Sultan pay touching tribute to Dean Jones

‘Forever in our hearts:’ Karachi Kings, Multan Sultan pay touching tribute to Dean Jones

As the PSL 2020 playoffs kicked off on Saturday, players of both franchises got together and stood in a ‘D’ to pay homage to the Dean Jones, who passed away in September.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 11:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Players of both franchises got together and stood in a ‘D’ to pay homage to Dean Jones
Players of both franchises got together and stood in a ‘D’ to pay homage to Dean Jones(Twitter)
         

The players of Pakistan Super League teams Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan paid a special tribute to former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, who died of a cardiac arrest in September. Jones was 59 and passed away in Mumbai, where he was for commentary and broadcast duties for the Indian Premier League 2020.

As the PSL 2020 playoffs kicked off on Saturday, players of both franchises got together and stood in a ‘D’ to pay homage to the late Jones. Having led Islamabad United to two PSL titles in the past, Jones was announced coach of the Karachi Kings in 2019. The organisers put up a message on the giant screen which read: “Forever in our hearts, Deano.”

 

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram also remembered Jones and tweeted: “You were meant to be here with us today but unfortunately life had other plans. I know nothing could keep you away from your boys and where ever you are you will be watching & cheering us on. This one’s for you @ProfDeanoI hope we make you proud.”

 

A batsman during his playing days, Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia between 1984 and 1994 before venturing into commentary. Jones was part of the Australian team that won the 1987 World Cup, playing a starring role in the campaign. Jones was Australia’s third highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 314 runs in 8 matches.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
What is presidential pardon and can Trump use it?
What is presidential pardon and can Trump use it?
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In