Former Australia captain Ian Chappell asks Australian stars to skip IPL if dates clash with domestic season

Speaking to the Wide World of Sports, Chappell suggested that these players have an obligation towards their country first.

File image of Ian Chappell.
File image of Ian Chappell.
         

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has asked Australian cricketers, on large Cricket Australia contracts, to give the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) a miss if its dates clash with the Australian domestic season. Speaking to the Wide World of Sports, Chappell suggested that these players have an obligation towards their country first. “Well this is coming from someone who’s never been a fan of the board, but the top players are looked after very well by Cricket Australia these days, so I think there’s an obligation there.

“It’s also a chance to stand up and say the cricket world isn’t going to be pushed around by India,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said. He further said that players who earn the majority of their income from playing in IPL and other leagues shouldn’t be stopped.

“I could mount a case more for a peripheral player who doesn’t earn a lot of money in Australia; if the bulk of his income is going to come from the IPL, well that’s something I would have some sympathy for if I was a CA board member.

“But the top players are well paid, and that argument doesn’t hold any water. Their obligation should be to Australia,” he said.

Chappell’s statements come at heels of Australian paceman Pat Cummins, who was bought for a huge amount by Kolkata Knight Riders, saying that he would like to play in the IPL.

“Whenever I speak to the owners of the team and the staff there, they’re still really confident that it can be played at some stage this year,” Cummins told SEN on Thursday. “I was really looking forward to playing it for many obvious reasons, hopefully it goes ahead.” the paceman added.

