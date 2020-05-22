Shikhar Dhawan shares childhood photo of his and of son Zorawar’s, says ‘apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’

cricket

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:24 IST

Shikhar Dhawan has been extremely active on social media ever since the lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. From recreating bollywood classics with his wife to sharing videos of him spending quality time with his son Zorawar. The Indian opener on Thursday shared a throwback photo from his childhood and also of his son.

The similarities between the two at a similar age are uncanny. Zorawar almost looks like a doppelganger of his father, when the latter was young. Dhawan wrote,” The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” along with the photograph.

The father son duo are a hit with the fans. Whenever Dhawan posts videos of pictures with his son, fans shower their love on them.

Dhawan was supposed to take part in the Indian Premier League with his home team Delhi Capitals. The left handed opener made a great return to the team from the capital after spending several successful seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with whom he had also won the trophy in 2016.

The left hander spent a lot of time on the sidelines after sustaining an injury but will expected to return to his role as the opener of the limited overs team whenever cricket returns. Just like his other teammates, Dhawan is currently spending time with his family.