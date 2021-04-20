Former cricketers slam Dwayne Bravo for backing up too far in IPL 2021 CSK vs RR match, tag ICC as screenshot goes viral

Former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Simon Doull did not like Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ‘backing up’ way too much to gain a few yards in an IPL 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

The incident took place in the last over of the CSK innings when new-man Shardul Thakur was on strike against Mustafizur Rahman and Bravo was at the non-striker’s end.

Mustafizur overstepped and the umpires rightly called a no ball but what was overlooked was the fact that Bravo was already a couple of yards away from his crease when Mustafizur’s front foot had just landed.

Former India pacer Prasad shared the screenshot of the moment, where Bravo was clearly seen backing up too far.

Prasad even tagged the ICC in his tweet and said calling 'mankad' against the spirit of the game is a ‘joke’.

“The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn’t. The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD. Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke @ICC,” Prasad tweeted.

Former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull, who was present in the commentary box when this happened, said this is a great example of why Bravo should have been run out.

"That picture we just showed, where Bravo was so far out of his crease and the no-ball was shown, is a great example of why he should be run out. The bowler is minimally over, yet he gets punished," Doull said.

"If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out," the Law 41.16.1 reads.

This is not the first time, the 'mankad' rule came into focus in the IPL. In the 2019 edition of the league, Ravichandran Ashwin had ran out Rajsthan Royals’ Jos Buttler for backing up, which led to a massive debate of the spirit of the game. '

Ashwin continues to stand his ground and is gradually getting a lot of support from current and former cricketers around the world.

Meanwhile, CSK won the match comfortably by 45 runs. Batting first, they put on 188 for 9. In reply, Rajasthan lost their way once CSK spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali found their mojo. CSK restricted RR to 143 for 9.