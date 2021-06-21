Former India and New Zealand cricketers slam ICC after rain again plays spoilsport on Day 4 of WTC final

Former India and New Zealand cricketers expressed their disappointments over ICC’s decision to keep only one reserve day instead of allowing the game to go on for full 450 overs (if needed) no matter how long it takes for the World Test Championship final to complete at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Former India cricketers VVS Laxman, Sanjay Bangar and former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond reacted after rain threatened another washout on Day 4 in the WTC final.

Laxman said ICC did not get the rules right as both the teams would want to win lay their hands on the inaugural WTC trophy.

“It’s very sad for the fans. I think ICC did not get the rules right. All said and done, you want a champion,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

“With so much time available, I’m sure they could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs. That’s something I would have expected from ICC. We were excited that there is a reserve day but I’m not sure whether the game can finish (even with the reserve day) if the rain continues,” he added.

Day 1 of the WTC final was already washed out due to rain. About two more hours of play was lost in the next two days, meaning the reserve day was already in effect but the continuous rain since Sunday night, which continued on Monday morning means it is unlikely that play will start before Tea on Day 4. There is even a chance of another complete washout.

In case the match ends in a draw or a tie, the WTC trophy will be shared between India and New Zealand.

Only 141.1 overs of play so far has been possible out of the 450 overs. Even after the extra half-hour tomorrow and the full reserve day, it won’t be possible to even get close to the 450-over mark to get a result if play is washed out today.

Bond said the chances of a draw or a New Zealand win are more because of the rain delays.

“Both teams wanna play to win. The other thing is that the pitch is offering so much to the bowlers that even if you have three-four days of play, we could find a result. If the weather delays go on for long, sometimes it means only one team can win if New Zealand bat well after the rain finishes, it puts them in the best position but I’m with VVS, however long it takes, I’d like to see 450 overs and one team come out on top,” Bond said.

Former India batting coach, Sanjay Bangar felt if time permits then even a 150-160 target can be difficult for New Zealand on the last day.

“I agree with the suggestions. Even if India manage to give a target of 160, it’s going to be difficult on this wicket. Yesterday we saw how the ball just took off at times, Conway took some nasty hits on the gloves even Williamson. So, all these things will come into the picture plus the enormity of the occasion and the desire to get your hands on the trophy I think it’s going to be an emotional last two days,” he added.

New Zealand will resume on 101-2, having bowled out India for 217 to take the upper hand.

Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, will be looking to push for a significant first-innings lead when play starts.