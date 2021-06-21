WTC Final: Virender Sehwag comes up with a hilarious tweet on lack of swing for Indian pacers in Southampton on Day 3

The Indian batsmen struggled against the New Zealand pace attack on the third day of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. The 4-men pace attack of New Zealand swung the ball both ways to trouble captain Virat Kohli and his men. As a result, Team India were bowled out for 217.

However, the Indian pacer duo of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t produce a similar effect. Though Mohammed Shami looked the most threatening, his success mostly relied on the seam movement.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had a hilarious take on the lack of swing available for the Indian fast bowlers. On Sunday, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Mood swing ho gaya, ball nahi huyi. (The mood swung but not the ball) #WTCFinal21” (WTC FINAL IND vs NZ DAY 4 LIVE)

Mood swing ho gaya, ball nahi huyi.#WTCFinal21 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 20, 2021

Earlier, during the first session on Day 3, former Indian opener and Sehwag’s ex-teammate Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious meme to acknowledge the unending swing produced by the New Zealand pacers. Jaffer was left surprised by the prolonged swing that Kiwi bowlers extracted to outfox the Indian batting.

Here’s the tweet:

The Indian batters struggled against the Kiwi attack as they could score just 71 runs on the third day. Kyle Jamieson’s second five-wicket haul against India in three Tests had Virat Kohli's men all out for 217 in overcast conditions.

The overcast conditions made batting difficult and the likes of Jamieson, Boult and Wagner indulged in a 'who blinks first' game with the Indian batters and came out trumps with some incisive seam, swing and short-pitched bowling.

In reply, New Zealand were 101 for two at stumps as Conway (54 off 152 balls) scored his third successive Test half-century before flicking one off Ishant Sharma to Mohammed Shami before the close of play.

Shami (0/19 in 11 overs) presented a nice seam position but without much success while Ashwin (1/20 in 12 overs) got the appreciable drift and dip to remove Latham.

