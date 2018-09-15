Former Indian selector questions absence of Virat Kohli from India’s Asia Cup squad

Former Indian selector Sandeep Patil has questioned the absence of Virat Kohli from India’s Asia Cup squad.

Although, Patil agreed that the workload of players needs to be monitored, he did not quite understand why Kohli was given a break for such an important tournament.

“I do agree that players’ workload should be taken into account but when it comes to India-Pakistan matches – in which the cricket-loving people of India get so emotionally and sentimentally involved – it makes it difficult to understand why such a decision was made. In fact, it is not just the fans, even players and board officials of both the countries feel very strongly about this one big match-up,” Patil wrote in his column for the Quint.

He also asked why Virat Kohli was given this treatment when there are around 30 players contracted by the BCCI who have a similar workload.

“I don’t blame Virat Kohli but my question again is that there are thirty plus players under contract for the BCCI and all of them play equal number of matches and share equal amount of workload, then why single out Virat Kohli,” Patil asked.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side in Kohli’s absence and will be under pressure to deliver not only as the captain but also as a senior batsman in the side.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 12:29 IST