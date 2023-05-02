Anjum Chopra: Earlier it was like jungle mein mor nacha kisney dekha

Former captain of Indian women’s cricket team and broadcaster Anjum Chopra is happy with the scenario where the current lot of female cricketers are getting more opportunities, exposure and recognition on international level and ‘cash-rich’ leagues. Anjum Chopra

“There is a lot of hope and aspiration after the great success of the first season of Women’s Premier League (WPL). When all goes well, you have that feeling that all will be good in the future as well. In my cricketing career (before 2012), opportunities were there, but people were not so much aware of things as they are now. Today, as people have become aware, we are better placed. Earlier, it was like jungle mein mor nacha kisney dekha. With progress, things are getting better now. Exposure has led to recognition, which is great for the women’s team. I am sure it will improve further in future,” says Chopra.

She feels it’s great that cricketers are getting opportunities to play. “As a cricketer, it is my opinion that as much as you play, it’s always better for the player and the game. The leagues as well as domestic and international cricket tournaments don’t overlap. So where is the problem? It’s all about balance, and the board and players know it very well – be it leagues or national level game, everyone tries to give their best.”

Chopra was the first Indian female cricketer to score an ODI century, play 100 ODIs, lead India to win first ever international Test series and play in six World Cups.

“I am happy, grateful and thankful that after so many years of my retirement (2012), I am still serving the game. As a broadcaster, it’s great to remain connected with the game as it’s an extension of your profile. It gives me the opportunity to go to the stadium, reach the pitch and watch the game from close quarters,” she says.

On the incidents of aggression on the field she says, “Aggression is part and parcel of the game and it has always remained there and will continue to exist in future as players play for victory. So, these stares and glances and murmurings will happen! If it is done in a controlled manner, it’s fine, else there are rules in the system.”

She remembers playing in Lucknow. “Then we did not have such a magnificent stadium (Ekana). But I have played a lot at KD Singh Babu Stadium and the Green Park in Kanpur.”