Former opener's message for Indian think tank on Rishabh Pant's batting position ahead of India vs England T20Is

Rishabh Pant has struggled with the bat in T20 cricket in recent times. He had a solid but what was by his standards an unspectacular IPL 2022 season captaining the Delhi Capitals, failing to score a single half-century. Following this, he captained India for the first time in the series against South Africa, and failed to make an impression with the bat in that series either. There has been a lot of theories about whether the additional responsibility of captaincy is preventing him from playing in his natural belligerent style, but given the difference-maker Pant can be, all India fans will want him to come good sooner rather than later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has an idea for how to unlock Pant’s immense potential: allow him to open the batting. Pant began his career as an opening batter but when playing for the then-Delhi Daredevils, he was used more often in the middle order. He took to the role like a duck to water, having one of the best IPL seasons for a batter in 2018, and that as a teenager. However, Jaffer thinks that in a time where he is slightly struggling, India fans could see the best of him in the powerplay overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant’s talent is unquestionable, but his spot at number 4 in the shortest format is under threat from the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and Shreyas Iyer. For a player as attacking and as fond of putting the pressure on the opposition as Pant is, opening the batting with the fields up could benefit both him and the team. He’s shown himself to be capable of dealing with the swinging ball as well, and has in the recent past played the anchor role if wickets fall around him too.

Pant has opened the batting for India in the past, albeit in ODI cricket. It was an unsuccessful experiment by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, and not one India have since returned to. Pant struggled at the crease, scoring 18(34) against the West Indies, before beaten by the extra pace and bounce of Odean Smith to be dismissed before his innings really got going.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, in T20 cricket he might have the license to go on the attack from ball one, and the assurance that the innings can be built even if he is dismissed early. India will begin a three-match T20I series against England in Southampton on July 7, and in the preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, it will be interesting to see what innovations India can come up with to give themselves the upper hand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON