Former Pakistan great Aamer Sohail hails T10 cricket for putting spotlight on lesser-known stars

ANI |
Dec 17, 2024 05:36 PM IST

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Aamer Sohail has said that a format like T10 requires the batters to get brisk starts and go all guns blazing right from the very beginning.

Kandy [Sri Lanka], : T10 cricket has been making headlines for the sheer entertainment this fast-paced format offers. The Lanka T10 Super League, currently underway at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, is the latest addition captivating fans' interest in T10 cricket.

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Aamer Sohail believes that a format like T10 demands batters to start briskly and adopt an aggressive approach from the very beginning.

"Well, contemporary cricket is all about aggression nowadays. And when you talk about a shorter format like T10, I think it's all about breaking boundaries for the batters. Especially, the openers have to do the seminal work to take the pressure off the middle order. You have to give a brisk start. You don't have the luxury to play a few dot balls at this level," Aamer said.

Sohail, known for his explosive batting, expressed his support for the T10 format and added that it can play a significant role in promoting the sport in non-cricket-playing nations.

"It paves the way for youngsters who haven't yet made a name for themselves. T10 cricket provides a great opportunity for them to showcase their talent. In my opinion, the best way to use this format is to connect non-cricket-playing countries to the game. The ICC is already investing heavily in developing the sport in these nations, and I believe this format can inspire people to take up the sport," he said.

He also praised Sri Lankan fans for their unwavering support of cricket.

"I think cricket is the most loved game in Sri Lanka. Any form of cricket is going to attract them, especially the shorter versions where they know they'll get to see plenty of sixes and boundaries," he concluded.

In 156 ODIs for Pakistan, Aamer scored 4,780 runs at an average of 31.86, including five centuries and 31 fifties. His best score was 134. In 47 Tests, he amassed 2,823 runs at an average of 35.28, with five centuries and 13 fifties. His highest Test score was 205.

The Lanka T10 Super League began on December 11 and will conclude on December 19.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

