Shoaib Akhtar slapped with 100 million defamation notice for PTV controversy, says 'my lawyer will take this forward'

The ongoing saga between Shoaib Akhtar and PTV has taken a new turn with the news channel slapping the former Pakistan pacer with a defamation case worth Rs. 100 million. The case was filed due to PTV incurring a massive loss because of Akhtar appearing on an Indian television channel in Dubai ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

"As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months’ written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted into huge financial losses to PTV," the notice read, The Express Tribune reported.

"You [Akhtar] also left Dubai during T20 World Cup transmission without any prior information to PTVC management. Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, also caused irreparable losses to PTV," it further stated.

As per the report, Akhtar has been asked to pay ' ₹3,333,000, which is equivalent to his three-month salary'. Miffed with what has transformed, Akhtar took to Twitter to express his disappointment, where he mentioned that his lawyer will take proceedings forward.

"Utterly Disappointed. After miserably failing to safeguard my respect & repute while I was working for PTV, they have now sent me a Recovery Notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law," tweeted Akhtar.

Last week, Akhtar quit PTV midway during a chat show, following an on-air spat with TV anchor and journalist Dr. Nauman Niaz. Reacting to one of Akhtar’s remarks, Niaz had said: "You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air."

However, on Friday, Niaz issued a public apology, saying the implications was his actions are justified. Niaz mentioned that he realised that he inadvertently made people unhappy and added that irrespective of whose mistake it was, it was not a reason strong enough to say what he did.