Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed offers clarity on his international retirement plan

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], : Amid speculations revolving around his future, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opened up about his retirement plan from international cricket and affirmed it would be his "personal decision" to quit or not.

Recently, the seasoned wicketkeeper batter, who is currently mentoring Faheem Ashraf-led Dolphins in the ongoing Champions T20 Cup, addressed his future and said, as quoted from Geo News, "Look, as far as my career is concerned. I think I don't need to say anything. Nothing is left. I know what you are waiting for, and it will happen soon."

Sarfaraz's remark triggered speculations about his retirement from international cricket. With his limited appearances for the Men in Green, many fans speculated the 37-year-old would soon bring down the curtain on his career.

However, Sarfaraz clarified his recent remark and assured that he is still playing even though he remains out of the selection committee's plans.

"Yes, I said 'nothing is left to say' the other day. Look, I am still playing cricket and will avail whatever opportunity I would get. In the Pakistan team, I never said that I want to bat on this position or that position," Sarfaraz said during an interview with Geo News.

"If I could be selected [in the national team], I would be. As far as leaving cricket is concerned, that is my personal decision. When I feel that I should quit cricket, I will quit," he added.

Sarfaraz has been a crucial cog for the Men in Green across all formats since making his international debut for Pakistan in 2007.

The 37-year-old has represented Pakistan in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, amassing 6,164 runs across the three formats, including six centuries and 32 fifties.

It was under his leadership, that Pakistan lifted their maiden ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 by overwhelming arch-rival India with a stunning 180-run victory in a blockbuster final.

With Sarfaraz at the helm, Pakistan stood victorious in 11 consecutive T20I series, the most by any captain from the country.

Since then, he has slowly found himself on the sidelines, bidding his time for a possible breakthrough. He made his last Test appearance in 2023 in Australia.

In the three-match series, Sarfaraz was named in the playing XI for the opening Test and could only manage seven runs to his name.

In the white-ball format, Sarfaraz's last appearance dates back to November 2021, against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

