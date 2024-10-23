New Delhi [India], : Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has joined England Lions as part of their coaching staff on a short-term basis, according to ESPNcricinfo. Former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn to work with England Lions, days after parting ways with SRH

The report stated that the former Proteas cricketer will be a member of Andrew Flintoff's coaching team for his first tour as England Lions head coach. Steyn's decision comes just days after he parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League , ending his tenure as the franchise's bowling coach.

Steyn was appointed as the bowling coach for the Hyderabad-based franchise before the 2022 season. He opted out of the 2024 IPL season due to personal reasons, with former New Zealand pacer James Franklin stepping in as his replacement.

Ed Barney , the England Cricket Board's performance director, stated that they are committed to supporting players in reaching their potential.

"Over half the squad consists of seamers, reflecting our continued focus on supporting these players to achieve their potential," Barney was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

During his playing career, Steyn represented several franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and Deccan Chargers.

Steyn played 93 Tests for South Africa, taking 439 wickets at an average of 22.95 and an economy rate of 3.24. His best bowling figures in a Test match are 7/51. He recorded 27 four-wicket hauls, 26 five-wicket hauls, and five ten-wicket hauls in Test cricket. He was also the third-fastest bowler to reach 250, 350, and 400 Test wickets.

In One Day Internationals , Steyn represented South Africa in 125 matches, claiming 196 wickets at an average of 25.95 and an economy rate of 4.87. His best ODI bowling figures are 6/39. He registered four four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls in the format. He is South Africa's fifth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, with Shaun Pollock leading the list with 387 wickets.

Steyn also played 47 T20 Internationals for South Africa, taking 64 wickets at an average of 18.35 and an economy rate of 6.94. His best T20I figures are 4/9, and he recorded two four-wicket hauls in the format. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in T20Is, behind Tabraiz Shamsi .

Overall, in 265 international matches, Steyn took 699 wickets at an average of 23.37 and an economy rate of 3.78, with his best figures being 7/51. He recorded 29 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket hauls in international cricket.

