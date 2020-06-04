Former South African player believes bowlers ‘new way to make the ball talk’ when cricket returns

cricket

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:52 IST

It is widely known that ICC is eager to implement the saliva ban when cricket makes its return after the Covid-19 lockdown. The ICC Cricket Committee has recommended the end to the use of saliva to shine the ball and this has resulted in widespread conversation among current and former players.

ICC’s Cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, had said that looking at the current health scenario they are recommending the use of sweat rather than saliva or any external object.

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel has now commented on the issue and said that even though it would be tough but bowlers will eventually find a way to make it challenging for the batsmen.

“Before we get to the bowlers, I think the biggest challenge will be on field. Old habits die hard and to constantly remind players not to use saliva is going to take someone who is very switched on during the game. Most of the bowlers nowadays have fantastic skill and are very consistent and I’m sure they will find a new way to make the ball talk,” Morkel was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.

Morkel also said that cricket is nothing without the fans and hopes that eventually they will make their return to the stadiums.

“We are nothing without our fans and supporters. Personally, watching a game live is the best way to learn and it also kick-starts the dream in future generations to play at the highest level. Hopefully, when life returns to normal, the supporters will have a real hunger for the game again and support will be strong.”

Kumble has urged teams to spice up the tracks to address such an imbalance. India’s highest Test wicket-taker says preparing bowler-friendly pitches would deal with the issue when cricket resumes in a world affected by Covid-19.

“Looking after bowlers is not just allowing artificial substances. You can leave grass on the surface or even rough it up and have two spinners,” he said in a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) webinar on Wednesday. “Let’s get the spinner back in the game; in a Test. We would love to have two spinners in Australia or England, which does not happen often. You (only) see that in the subcontinent.”

“All these years we’ve been very strict on what not to use on the ball. Now to go back and relax it we felt is something we should not do. In the recent past, ICC came hard on certain players, and Cricket Australia came out even harder. We did discuss but unanimously agreed we won’t take that route,” he said.

Kumble’s suggestion is to rely on the other variable in cricket— pitch. “The advantage that cricket has over a lot of other sports is adjustable variance in the pitch. You can manage a pitch in such a way that you can manage better balance between bat and ball.”