Kolkata: Costa Rican Amelia Valverde is likely to join the India team for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup as mentor, sources in AIFF have said. Valverde, 39, was Costa Rica’s head coach in the 2015 and 2023 World Cup finals. She is likely to bring a goalkeepers’ coach and a strength and conditioning coach and join the squad in Turkey where India will play three practice matches against clubs from Europe between January 18-24. Former World Cup coach likely to mentor India women

AIFF has got India head coach Crispin Chhetri’s consent on the possible appointments, a federation official said on Wednesday. The AIFF’s technical committee has okayed the proposal, the official said.

“The idea is not to undermine Crispin. He will continue to coach the side and AIFF acknowledges and appreciates his effort, and that of the team, in qualifying for the Asian Cup finals for the first time on merit,” said the official requesting anonymity given the sensitive nature of the issue.

“Since this is a first for Crispin and the players, AIFF thought the team could do with the experience of someone who has been part of two World Cup campaigns. Given her experience, her inputs from the bench and off the pitch could help.

“AIFF is in deep financial stress because it does not have a commercial partner but that should not come in the way of doing what we think is the best for the national team, especially because they are a few steps away from the 2027 World Cup,” the official said.

The top six in the Asian Cup will qualify for the World Cup in Brazil in 2027. If India can qualify from the group and make the quarter-finals, they will be eligible for the inter-continental play-offs. India (67) are the lowest ranked team In the group that also has Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei.

It will have to be seen how this plays out. If the roles are not defined and there is no clear line of communication between the mentor and the head coach, an addition to the staff barely a month-and-a-half before the finals could backfire.

AIFF is not looking beyond the Asian Cup finals in Australia but Valverde and her staff could be used for other teams, the official said.

In 2023, Costa Rica lost 0-2 to Japan, 0-3 to reigning world champions Spain and 1-3 to Zambia. In 2015, Costa Rica drew with South Korea 2-2, 1-1 with Spain and lost 0-1 to Brazil.