Ex-India selector's stunning comment on Bumrah and Shami's fitness, says 'need to look beyong them...'

After Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his concerns about players sustaining injuries despite clearing fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), former India cricketer Reetinder Sodhi cited Hardik Pandya's example to fire a fresh salvo at the Indian management. The former Indian cricketer has claimed that Pandya's performance has taken a hit after his exploits in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The latest addition to India's leadership group, local hero Pandya guided Gujarat Titans to its maiden IPL title in 2022. Pandya was then appointed India's captain for the T20I series in Ireland and New Zealand. Pandya was rested for the Bangladesh series after spearheading India's side in the absence of skipper Rohit, vice-captain KL Rahul and batting icon Virat Kohli.

Speaking to India News amid the One Day International (ODI) series, the former cricketer urged the Indian think to move over from the trend of giving sporadic rests to marquee players. Sharing his views during the same discussion, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim suggested that the time is right for the management to establish a new pool of speed merchants.

“The frequency with which Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are getting injured, the time has come for India to create a new pool of fast bowlers. We need to look beyond them as well. Same with spinners. Who will be our three top quality spinners in ODIs? Chahal, Axar, Sundar? If yes, then keep playing with them. The time to try out people is gone,” the former Indian selector said.

Karim's remark has come after an injury-ridden Indian side suffered a series defeat at the hands of Bangladesh. India were outplayed by Bangladesh in the first two matches of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series. India will miss the services of skipper Rohit, pacer Deepak Chahar and youngster Kuldeep Sen in the third and final ODI of the Bangladesh series. The Rohit-led Team India will meet hosts Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.

