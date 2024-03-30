Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's fresh post-match clip emerges after KKR mentor's RCB wish comes true in IPL 2024

Before the start of the match, broadcaster Star Sports shared a never-seen-before interview of Gautam Gambhir, where he admitted that he always wants to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). On Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders, mentored by Gambhir, fulfilled the India legend's wish with a comfortable seven-wicket win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB became the first team in IPL 2024 to lose a match on home turf. The result, however, changed nothing between Gambhir and Virat Kohli, who shared an internet-breaking moment during the match, as they hugged each other for the second time on Friday. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shared a second hug during after RCB vs KKR match

Lambasting RCB's attitude in the Star Sports interview as he took a dig at their trophyless record in IPL history, Gambhir said, "One team I always want to beat every time and probably even in my dreams was RCB. “They are the second-most high-profile team, a flamboyant team, with the owner, and the squad - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Not won anything, but still thought they won everything, and that kind of attitude, I can't take that."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A few hours after the video went viral on social media, Gambhir was all smiles as Sunil Narine's fiery 22-ball 47, followed by a 29-ball half-century from Venkatesh Iyer saw Virat Kohli's second-consecutive half-century in IPL 2024 go in vain as KKR chased down the target of 187 with 19 balls to spare. RCB hence became the first team this season to lose at home after IPL 2024 witnessed a streak of nine straight wins by home teams.

Despite the win from KKR and the fabulous knock from Narine, who won the Player of the Match award, the one to make the top of the highlight reels was the warm embrace between Kohli and Gambhir during RCB's innings. The act showed that they buried the ghosts of the ugly spat between the two in Lucknow last season which created quite a stir in world cricket.

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir continue tete-a-tete after RCB-KKR match

If that was not enough for the fans, the two shared a second hug right after the end of the match. Kohli shook hands with KKR players and staff members, but when it came to Gambhir, he hugged his former India teammate.

Talking about the match, a brilliant comeback from the KKR bowlers in the death overs saw RCB being restricted to just 186 for six despite an unbeaten knock of 83 from 59 balls from Kohli. It was a second straight fifty from the former RCB skipper, who scored 77 in the last match against Punjab Kings at home. KKR had little to worry after the brisk start from Narine and Phil Salt in the powerplay. The two swing their bats at will to take down the RCB attack as the KKR amassed 85 runs in the opening six overs. Venkatesh made the task easier with his fiery fifty as KKR extended their winning record at Bengaluru since 2015.

"Coming here, getting those two sessions of practice, we were in a good shape from the previous game. Coming and hitting few balls, it felt comfortable from within. The way Russell came in and realised the wicket wasn't giving much from bowlers, and went to slower ones, analysing the conditions on the spot was pleasing to the eye," KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match