'From 127/8 to 171 was too much': Suryakumar Yadav pulls up bowlers, tells batters to ‘go back to drawing board’

Jos Buttler-led England bounced back strongly in the five-match T20I series against India as the visitors won the third match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot by 26 runs. After the defeat, India captain Suryakumar Yadav identified the main area behind the loss. He said the bowlers leaked a few too many runs after the hosts reduced England to 127/8 at one stage. Suryakumar Yadav identified the main area behind India's loss against England in the third T20I in Rajkot. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)

India were completely bossing the game at one stage, but the final two wickets added 43 runs and took England's score past the 170-run mark. The batters were then unable to rise to the challenge, and the visitors registered a comfortable victory.

Suryakumar Yadav also asked his batters to go back to the drawing board. The Indian captain's form has also left much to be desired, as he has just scored 26 runs in the opening three matches.

"I felt there'll be a little bit of dew later on and with Hardik and Aksar batting in later on at 24 balls around 55-58 runs, we still had, I feel we still had game in our hands," said Suryakumar Yadav at the post-match presentation.

"I feel you always learn something from a T20 game. I felt when we were bowling around 127 for 8 to 170, I think that was too much at the end, but yeah, that's something we can learn going forward and also from batting point of view, we got to, we got a lot of things to learn, we'll go back to drawing board and see how we can be a better team," he added.

'Credit goes to Adil bhai'

Suryakumar Yadav also had high praise for England spinner Adil Rashid, who changed the game in the middle for the visitors as he returned with figures of 1-15 in his quota of four overs.

Adil Rashid also took the key wicket of Tilak Varma, the match-winner for India in the second T20I.

"The credit goes to Adil bhai as well, I think he bowled really well in that overs,we wanted to rotate strike, he didn't let us, that's why he's a world-class bowler at that moment and that's something to learn and to take it forward," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Despite India's loss, Varun Chakravarthy was adjudged as Player of the Match for his spell of 5-24.

Speaking about Varun, the Indian captain said, "I think he's been one guy who's working really hard during all the practice sessions and he's got good discipline and that's the result he's getting on the ground."

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1. India and England will now square off in the fourth T20I on Friday, January 31.