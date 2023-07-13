From going past Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, full list of records scripted by Ashwin in IND vs WI 1st Test

It was yet another masterclass by Ravichandran Ashwin as he completed a fifer to help India fold West Indies for 150 in the first innings at the Windsor Park, Dominica. Ashwin, who is currently the ranked one bowler in Tests, bowled 24.3 overs out of the total 64.3 and conceded 60 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Alzarri Joseph(AFP)

The scintillating show by Ashwin saw him break several records, also making him the first Indian to account for father-son scalps in Tests. Ashwin achieved the feat by cleaning up Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of legendary Windies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, for 12, which was also his first wicket of the match.

He then went to dismiss Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 20 as West Indies wriggled to 68/4 at Lunch on the opening day. The second session saw India continue the momentum as debutant Alick Athanaze tried to resist the Indian attack, especially the spinners.

However, it was Ashwin once again, who broke Athanaze's resistance, as he packed the batter for 47. Ashwin then dismissed Jomel Warrican to account for his fifth wicket of the innings.

Most bowled dismissals

Ashwin became the Indian bowler with most bowled dismissals to his name in the longest format of the game. The off-spinner broke India legend Anil Kumble's record, who had 94 bowled dismissals. Ashwin currently stands one ahead, castling the batters on 95 occasions so far. Among current players, Mohammed Shami (66) is the closest to Ashwin in the list.

5th five-wicket haul in IND vs WI Tests

Ashwin now finds himself in the elite list among bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in India vs West Indies Tests. Legendary Windies bowler Malcolm Marshall heads the list with six five-wicket hauls, while Ashwin is tied with Harbhajan Singh, with both having five five-wicket hauls under their name. This was the third time Ashwin completed a five-wicket haul on Caribbean soil.

700 international wickets

However, the biggest record out of the many was Ashwin completing 700 international wickets. The carrom-ball specialist achieved the feat after removing Alzarri Joseph, who was his third victim. Ashwin now has a total of 702 international wickets and is only behind Harbhajan and Kumble among the Indian bowlers.

While Kumble's total stands at 956, he is very close to overtaking Harbhajan in the list. Harbhajan has a total of 711 international wickets under his name.

33rd five-wicket haul

Ashwin took his 33rd fifer in Test cricket which took him one ahead of England's James Anderson. The spinner now has the sixth-highest number of five-wicket hauls in Tests. Additionally, among active cricketers, Ashwin has the most fifers.

Here's the list of bowlers with most five-wicket hauls to their name:

Muttiah Muralitharan - 67

Shane Warne - 37

Richard Hadlee - 36

Anil Kumble - 35

Rangana Herath - 34

Ravichandran Ashwin - 33

Apart from Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj scalped a wicket each.

