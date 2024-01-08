From Sachin Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya: How Cricket fraternity opted to bat for Indian beaches after Maldives row

Several renowned former cricketers including legendary player Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, and Suresh Raina have criticized the 'racist' remarks against India by public figures in the Maldives and encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches. Sachin Tendulkar prior to the toss for the semi-finals match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (ANI)

This comes amid the row over derogatory and 'anti-India' remarks made by Maldives minister, leaders and other public figures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the union territory of Lakshadweep.

Former India batter Suresh Raina urged Indians to unite against Maldives's hate and explore Indian Islands. Raina said it's upsetting to see such criticism from the Maldives, especially because India contributes greatly to their economy, crisis management, and many other areas.

He stated now is the moment to explore the Indian Islands.

"I saw remarks from prominent public figures in the Maldives, expressing hateful and racist comments directed towards Indians. It's disheartening to witness such negativity, especially considering that India contributes significantly to their economy, crisis management and so many other aspects. Having visited the Maldives multiple times and always expressing admiration for the destination's beauty, I believe it's crucial to prioritize our self-respect," he said in a post on X.

"In light of recent events, let's unite and choose to #ExploreIndianIslands, supporting our own vibrant tourism industry. It's time to celebrate and appreciate the rich experiences that our own has to offer," Raina added.

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad also criticised Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna, who made disparaging remarks against India.

"A deputy minister using such language for our country. Maldives is a largely poor country largely dependent on upmarket tourism with over 15% tourists from India. India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into tourist destinations," Venkatesh Prasad said.

Ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote, "Having traveled the world since I was 15, every new country I visit reinforces my belief in the exceptional service offered by Indian hotels and tourism. While respecting each country's culture, it's disheartening to hear negative remarks about my homeland's extraordinary hospitality."

Notably, former cricketer Aakash Chopra took to social media to voice his opinion on the matter.

"'India Out' was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it's up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind," Akash Chopra wrote on X.

Earlier, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to the social media platform and lauded Sindhudurg, the coastal town in Maharashtra and its beautiful coastlines and pristine islands.

"250 days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our "Atithi Devo Bhava" philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created," Sachin posted on Sunday.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep," PM Modi posted on X.

He added, "During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list".

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

Notably, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is considered close to China and he even ran the electoral campaign on the line of 'India Out'. After coming to power, he has taken several steps that have been unconventional from the point of India-Maldives ties.