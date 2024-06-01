From Virat Kohli's dominance to Pakistan's consistency: Interesting numbers from last 8 editions of T20 World Cup

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will get underway in Dallas from Sunday. It is the second time that the West Indies will host the marquee event – on this occasion jointly with the USA. The 2010 edition also took place in the Caribbean when England beat arch-rivals Australia to win the title. Virat Kohli has incredible batting record at T20 World Cup(REUTERS)

From the most successful team to the highest run-getter in a single edition, from the six World Cup hat-tricks to India’s record at the tournament – we look at 8 interesting numbers from the previous eight editions of the world event.

2 – The most number of title wins at the T20 World Cup

West Indies and England have won the T20 World Cup on two occasions each. West Indies defeated hosts Sri Lanka in the final of the 2012 edition before overcoming England courtesy a Carlos Brathwaite special in the final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2016.

England beat arch-rivals Australia in the final in Bridgetown in 2010 – the last time the Caribbean hosted the World Cup - Kevin Pietersen was the Player of the Series. England also lifted the trophy in 2022 defeating Pakistan in the final at the MCG in Australia.

India, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won the tournament once. Interestingly, South Africa and New Zealand are the only two major teams not to have lifted the trophy. Curiously, they are also the only two outfits amongst the top 8 teams of the world who have not won the 50-over World Cup!

0 – The number of times a home-team has won the T20 World Cup

The home team has never won the T20 World Cup. Due to the unpredictable nature of the format, the local conditions do not necessarily give a big advantage to the hosts in the 20-over format. On the other hand, three home-teams have lifted the 50-over World Cup trophy – India in 2011, Australia in 2015 and England in 2019. Sri Lanka also won the World Cup in 1996 as co-hosts though the final was played in Lahore.

1141 – The highest aggregate in T20 World Cup cricket

Virat Kohli has the highest aggregate in T20 World Cup history – he has scored 1141 runs in 25 innings across five editions at an average of 81.5 and strike rate of 131.3. No one has registered more fifties than Kohli’s 14 in the tournament showcasing his remarkable consistency in the marquee event.

Kohli has given outstanding performances in three T20 World Cups – he was the highest run-getter in the 2014 and 2022 editions and the second-highest scorer in 2016. Kohli scored 319 runs in six innings – which remain the most runs scored in a single edition of the World Cup - with four fifties and was the Player of the Tournament in 2014 even as India went down to Sri Lanka in the final in Dhaka. He was at his peak in 2016 when she smashed 273 runs at a strike rate of 146.8 with three fifties in five innings – it was the same year in which he piled on a record 973 runs in the IPL! Kohli was again adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his exploits in 2016.

Kohli was again in ominous touch in the 2022 edition in Australia where he aggregated 296 runs with four fifties in six matches. His unbeaten 82 off just 53 deliveries against Pakistan at the MCG is widely regarded as one of the greatest knocks in T20 World Cup history!

6 – Most semi-final appearances for a team in the T20 World Cup

Interestingly, in a format which produces the most upsets, it is the highly volatile Pakistan team which has been the most consistent and made it to as many as six semi-finals in eight editions! Pakistan were the winners in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka in the final at Lord’s. They were the losing finalists in 2007 and 2022. They also made it to the semi-finals in 2010, 2012 and 2021.

31 & 1.8 – Most wins & the best win-loss ratio at the T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka have recorded the most wins (31) at the T20 World Cup and are followed by Pakistan (28) and India (27). Sri Lanka were the winners in 2014 and the losing finalists in 2009 and 2012. They also made it to the semi-final in 2010.

However, it is India who have the best win-loss ratio of 1.8 at the T20 World Cup – they have won 27 matches while losing just 15 at the marquee event.

11 – The total number of hundreds in the eight T20 World Cups

Unlike T20 domestic leagues, hitting a century is a rare event at the T20 World Cup. Overall, there have only been 11 hundreds in eight editions of the tournament – one each in 2007, 2012 and 2021 and two each in 2010, 2014 2016 and 2022. Interestingly, no batter scored a hundred in the 2009 edition in England! Just for perspective a total of 101 tons have been hit in 1097 matches in the IPL, which is a frequency of scoring a ton every 10.86 matches. The corresponding frequency for the T20 World Cup is 24.1 (11 centuries in 265 matches).

Chris Gayle is the only batter in T20 World Cup cricket history who has registered two hundreds. Incidentally, these are also the two fastest hundreds in the tournament! Suresh Raina is the only Indian batter to score a century at the T20 World Cup – he hammered 101 off 60 deliveries against South Africa in Gros Islet in 2010.

6: The number of hat-tricks in the T20 World Cup cricket

Brett Lee was the first bowler to take a hat-trick at the T20 World Cup when he got rid of Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza and Alok Kapali in Australia’s clash against Bangladesh in Cape Town in 2007. There were no hat-tricks in the next five editions from 2009 till 2016. However, the last two World Cups – 2021 and 2022 have witnessed a total of five hat-tricks between them. While Curtis Campher (Ireland), Wanindu Hasaranga and Kagiso Rabada took hat-tricks in 2021, Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) and Joshua Little (Ireland) were on the honours board in 2022.

78 & 85: Marlon Samuels gave Player of the Match performances in two finals

Marlon Samuel has entrenched his name in T20 World Cup history by producing Player of the Match performances in two T20 World Cup finals for the West Indies. He hammered a brilliant 78 off 56 deliveries while also returning with figures of 1-15 in 4 overs in the final against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2012. Samuels then repeated his heroics against England in the final in Kolkata in 2016 smashing an unbeaten 85 off just 66 deliveries, anchoring the 156-run chase and taking West Indies to victory with two balls to spare.