Frustrated BCCI gives ultimatum to Mohsin Naqvi: Trophy will be in Mumbai in two days or matter gets escalated

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to escalate the ongoing Asia Cup trophy handover dispute at the International Cricket Council’s quarterly meeting. Reports suggest that the matter will be a central point of BCCI’s agenda in the meeting that will be held on November 4. Notably, it has been more than a month since India won the 2025 edition of the tournament, and the trophy remains undelivered till now. Asian Cricket Council president, Mohsin Naqvi, also the Pakistan interior minister.(HT_PRINT)

The BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the board’s intention to raise the matter at the ICC meeting while expressing optimism that the trophy would reach the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai imminently.

BCCI’s growing frustration

Speaking to PTI video in an exclusive interaction, Saikia articulated the board’s dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay. “Yes, we are a little bit unhappy with the way the trophy has not been being given to us even after a month,” he stated.

The BCCI has been actively pursuing the matter through official channels. “We are pursuing this matter. About 10 days ago, we also wrote a letter to the chairman of ACC, but there is no change in their stand,” Saikia revealed.

Despite the impasse, Saikia expressed hope for an imminent resolution: “They are still keeping the trophy under their custody, but we hope that the trophy will reach us in a day or two at the BCCI office in Mumbai.” However, he made it clear that if the handover does not materialize soon, the matter would be formally tabled at next week’s ICC meetings in Dubai.

Confident of ultimate resolution

Striking an assertive tone, Saikia assured Indian cricket fans of an eventual positive outcome. “On behalf of the BCCI, we are fully prepared on how to deal with the matter, and I can assure the people of India that the trophy will now come back to India; only the timeline is not fixed. One day it will come,” he declared.

Emphasising that India’s championship credentials remain undisputed, Saikia added, “We have won all matches against Pakistan and won the trophy. We have won the championship. Everything is on record. Only the trophy is missing. I hope good sense will prevail.”

Context to the controversy

The dispute stems from the Asia Cup final held on September 28 in Dubai, where India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling last-over finish to clinch their ninth Asia Cup title. However, the trophy presentation was delayed by more than an hour as India refused to accept the silverware from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Pakistan’s interior minister.

The trophy was removed from the presentation stage by an ACC official without explanation, leaving the Indian team celebrating without the trophy in an unprecedented scene.

BCCI secretary Saikia explained the board’s position, telling ANI, “We have decided not to take the Asia Cup trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan. So, we decided not to take it from him. But that does not mean that the gentleman will take away the trophy along with the medals. So it is very unfortunate, and we hope that the trophy and the medals will be returned to India as soon as possible.”

To which, ACC president Moshin Naqvi replied that he is ready to hand over the trophy; however, he demands India send a representative to receive the silverware from him. As the to and fro around the trophy continues, BCCI’s stance to escalate things adds further drama to the development.