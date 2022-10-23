Full list of records shattered by Virat Kohli in epic knock vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup nail-biter

Virat Kohli has announced his and India's arrival at the 2022 T20 World Cup in an epic fashion, playing an innings of a lifetime to lead his team to an improbable four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener. Kohli was unbeaten on 82 off 53 as India chased down a target of 160 in a match that went down to the last ball.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli hit four sixes and six fours in his knock and over the course of it, broke a number of records. Here is a full list of all those numbers that the former India captain ticked off:

- Virat Kohli is now the highest run scorer in T20Is. Kohli has gone past Rohit Sharma once again, with the pair locked in a seemingly endless battle at the top of the all-time run scoring charts in the shortest format. Kohli has now scored 3794 runs in 110 matches at an average of a whopping 51.97 and strike rate of 138.41.

ALSO READ | 'That six off Haris Rauf was...': Tendulkar's stunning reaction to Virat Kohli's MCG knock, drops priceless message

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- This was his 14th player of the match award in T20Is, the most for any male player. He surpasses Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi's 13.

- This was his 6th player of the match award in the T20 World Cup, which is also the most for any male player

- Kohli's tally in T20 World Cups stands at 927 runs, which takes him past Rohit Sharma's 851 to make him the highest Indian run scorer in the tournament

- This was Kohli's fifth half century against Pakistan and four of those have come in the T20 World Cup. That is the joint most fifty-plus scores for any player against an opponent in the T20 World Cup, equaling the record held by West Indies great Chris Gayle. Gayle has scored four fifty-plus scores in the tournament against Australia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON