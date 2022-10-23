Full list of records shattered by Virat Kohli in epic knock vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup nail-biter
Virat Kohli raised the roof at the colossal MCG with an innings of a lifetime that led India to an improbable victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli has announced his and India's arrival at the 2022 T20 World Cup in an epic fashion, playing an innings of a lifetime to lead his team to an improbable four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener. Kohli was unbeaten on 82 off 53 as India chased down a target of 160 in a match that went down to the last ball.
Kohli hit four sixes and six fours in his knock and over the course of it, broke a number of records. Here is a full list of all those numbers that the former India captain ticked off:
- Virat Kohli is now the highest run scorer in T20Is. Kohli has gone past Rohit Sharma once again, with the pair locked in a seemingly endless battle at the top of the all-time run scoring charts in the shortest format. Kohli has now scored 3794 runs in 110 matches at an average of a whopping 51.97 and strike rate of 138.41.
- This was his 14th player of the match award in T20Is, the most for any male player. He surpasses Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi's 13.
- This was his 6th player of the match award in the T20 World Cup, which is also the most for any male player
- Kohli's tally in T20 World Cups stands at 927 runs, which takes him past Rohit Sharma's 851 to make him the highest Indian run scorer in the tournament
- This was Kohli's fifth half century against Pakistan and four of those have come in the T20 World Cup. That is the joint most fifty-plus scores for any player against an opponent in the T20 World Cup, equaling the record held by West Indies great Chris Gayle. Gayle has scored four fifty-plus scores in the tournament against Australia.