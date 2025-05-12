Full revised schedule of IPL 2025 as BCCI announces resumption: Final slated for June 3, last league game on May 27
The BCCI revealed the revised IPL 2025 schedule and fans will be gearing up to see the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in action once again.
BCCI announced the resumption of IPL 2025 in an official press release, on Sunday night. The Indian Premier League was suspended midway through the season last week due to the escalating Indo-Pak tensions. Now in a new statement, the BCCI have informed fans that IPL 2025 will resume on May 17, with RCB and KKR to kickstart the resumption in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 final will be played on June 3.
PSL 2025 was also suspended midway in Pakistan, and is also reported to resume soon. The Indo-Pak tensions, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack, saw India launch Operation Sindoor in response. Meanwhile, Pakistan reacted by cross-border shelling and drone attacks, which were foiled by the Indian Army.
Also Read: BCCI top authorities react to Virat Kohli's Test retirement announcement before IND vs ENG series: ‘His departure…’
The BCCI also revealed the revised schedule and fans will be gearing up to see the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action once again.
Here is the revised IPL 2025 schedule:
May 17 (7:30 PM IST) - RCB vs KKR | Bengaluru
May 18 (3:30 PM IST) - RR vs PBKS | Jaipur
May 18 (7:30 PM IST) - DC vs GT | Delhi
May 19 (7:30 PM IST) - LSG vs SRH | Lucknow
May 20 (7:30 PM IST) - CSK vs RR | Delhi
May 21 (7:30 PM IST) - MI vs DC | Mumbai
May 22 (7:30 PM IST) - GT vs LSG | Ahmedabad
May 23 (7:30 PM IST) - RCB vs SRH | Bengaluru
May 24 (7:30 PM IST) - PBKS vs DC | Jaipur
May 25 (3:30 PM IST) - GT vs CSK | Ahmedabad
May 25 (7:30 PM IST) - SRH vs KKR | Delhi
Mat 26 (7:30 PM IST) - PBKS vs MI | Jaipur
May 27 (7:30 PM IST) - LSG vs RCB | Lucknow
May 29 (7:30 PM IST) - Qualifier 1 | TBC
May 30 (7:30 PM IST) - Eliminator | TBC
June 1 (7:30 PM IST) - Qualifier 2 | TBC
June 3 (7:30 PM IST) - Final | TBC