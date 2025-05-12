Menu Explore
Full revised schedule of IPL 2025 as BCCI announces resumption: Final slated for June 3, last league game on May 27

ByHT Sports Desk
May 12, 2025 10:49 PM IST

The BCCI revealed the revised IPL 2025 schedule and fans will be gearing up to see the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in action once again.

BCCI announced the resumption of IPL 2025 in an official press release, on Sunday night. The Indian Premier League was suspended midway through the season last week due to the escalating Indo-Pak tensions. Now in a new statement, the BCCI have informed fans that IPL 2025 will resume on May 17, with RCB and KKR to kickstart the resumption in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 final will be played on June 3.

IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17.(Surjeet Yadav)
PSL 2025 was also suspended midway in Pakistan, and is also reported to resume soon. The Indo-Pak tensions, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack, saw India launch Operation Sindoor in response. Meanwhile, Pakistan reacted by cross-border shelling and drone attacks, which were foiled by the Indian Army.

The BCCI also revealed the revised schedule and fans will be gearing up to see the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action once again.

Here is the revised IPL 2025 schedule:

May 17 (7:30 PM IST) - RCB vs KKR | Bengaluru

May 18 (3:30 PM IST) - RR vs PBKS | Jaipur

May 18 (7:30 PM IST) - DC vs GT | Delhi

May 19 (7:30 PM IST) - LSG vs SRH | Lucknow

May 20 (7:30 PM IST) - CSK vs RR | Delhi

May 21 (7:30 PM IST) - MI vs DC | Mumbai

May 22 (7:30 PM IST) - GT vs LSG | Ahmedabad

May 23 (7:30 PM IST) - RCB vs SRH | Bengaluru

May 24 (7:30 PM IST) - PBKS vs DC | Jaipur

May 25 (3:30 PM IST) - GT vs CSK | Ahmedabad

May 25 (7:30 PM IST) - SRH vs KKR | Delhi

Mat 26 (7:30 PM IST) - PBKS vs MI | Jaipur

May 27 (7:30 PM IST) - LSG vs RCB | Lucknow

May 29 (7:30 PM IST) - Qualifier 1 | TBC

May 30 (7:30 PM IST) - Eliminator | TBC

June 1 (7:30 PM IST) - Qualifier 2 | TBC

June 3 (7:30 PM IST) - Final | TBC

