‘Gambhir said in media that Bumrah…’: Suresh Raina jumps into India captain debate as Rohit Sharma still uncertain

India once again have to deal with questions regarding captaincy on a tour of Australia, with Rohit Sharma reportedly slated to miss the initial Test of the series in Perth as he remains home for the birth of his second child. However, former Indian batter Suresh Raina spoke out in support of vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, claiming the pacer has the ability to be a good leader for the team. Jasprit Bumrah is set to step in as captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma for the first BGT Test.(PTI)

In an interview with Times of India, Raina spoke about how Bumrah will fit well in his emergency role in place of Rohit. "For Bumrah, it's going to be a new opportunity. I think he is a good leader and has a good cricketing brain. Even Gauti bhai (coach Gautam Gambhir) said in the media that Jasprit has that astute leadership, and I think he will be different.”

Bumrah has captained India’s Test team on one occasion in the past, in the 2022 one-off match against England in Edgbaston. India lost that match to the freshly-anointed ‘Bazball’ England team, unable to defend 378 on that occasion.

‘I think Bumrah is close to that…’

Raina also indicated that Bumrah could stand to emulate a very similar figure to him in the Australia camp, in the shape of the hosts’ captain Pat Cummins, who led the team to the double World Test Championship and World Cup wins over India in 2023.

“Like if you see Pat Cummins, he won the World Cup for them (Australia), has done really well as a player and as a captain," said Raina. “I think Bumrah is close to that. If you look at it from the point of an opportunity, it's a gun opportunity for him.”

Following Ajinkya Rahane’s star turn as stand-in captain for Virat Kohli, who was on his own paternity leave during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020-21, India will be quietly optimistic despite the need for a change in leadership.

Raina has plenty of confidence in the ability of Bumrah as a leader, even claiming that Bumrah can be the one that India turn to if they are looking for a leader of the future. “If he does well, I think we will have a future leader in Test cricket.”

India began their campaign in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22, but they are due to play an intra-team warm-up match at the WACA in the lead-up to the all-important series.