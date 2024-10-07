Gambhir's animated, lengthy post-match chat with Varun Chakaravarthy after Bangladesh heroics leaves Shastri guessing

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made a sensational return to the national team, in what was his first appearance in Blue after 1066 days, ahving last played in India's forgettable 2021 T20 World Cup campaign. The mystery spinner recorded his career-best figures of 3 for 31 to help India script a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in the opening T20I match of the three-game series in Gwalior on Sunday. Gautam Gambhir during his chat with Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun was introduced in the fifth over of the match against Bangladesh. In the second ball, he created an opportunity to dismiss Towhid Hridoy, who swept the fullish googly straight towards Nitish Reddy at deep square leg, but the debutant misfielded as the ball raced away towards the boundary. Varun conceded 15 runs in the opening over, but revived with a dismissal of Hridoy in his second over and Jaker Ali in his third to record his best figures in the international format.

After the match, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted having a lengthy and animated discussion with Varun. After the customary handshakes following India's win, the 33-year-old was seen accompanying the former India cricketer, with whom he recently worked in Kolkata Knight Riders, where Gambhir was the mentor of the franchise for the IPL 2024 season. The pair was joined by bowling coach Mornel Morkel as the discussion continued off the field leaving former India head coach Ravi Shastri guessing on-air.

Shastri, trying to make sense of the visual, said on JioCinema: “You can see Varun Chakaravarthy having a chat with Gautam Gambhir. He took three wickets. Gautam could have seen a lot of him at KKR as well. He's probably just telling him about either the pace at which he was bowling, or the fields which he should bowl. Morne Morkel, the bowling coach, is also there and he will tactically add a lot to Varun's game.”

'Feels like rebirth'

It has been a year to remember for Varun, who was the highest wicket-taker for champions KKR in IPL 2024, with 21 wickets in 14 innings. Later in August, he plied traded with R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons, who won the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He finished with 12 wickets, the joint-most for the team and fifth overall. The back-to-back impressive shows helped him earn a spot back into the Indian team after three years.

"After three long years and… it was definitely emotional for me, and it feels nice to be back in the Blues, it feels like a rebirth," he told presenter and former India cricketer Murali Kartik on the official broadcast after India's win.

"There have been many [challenges]. Once you are not in the Indian side, people tend to write you off very easily. You need to stay in the highest level, again and again you need to keep knocking the door. Thankfully, this time it happened and hopefully I can keep continuing my good work."