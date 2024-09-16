Gambhir's career-changing message for IPL star after he victimised himself: ‘Felt I should've been backed like Parag’

Gautam Gambhir has played a key role in the development of young players as a mentor during his stints in the Indian Premier League with Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. Gambhir, who is very vocal about his views and opinions, believes in direct communication with his players as he doesn't shy away from giving them a reality check. Things get tough for players in a tournament like IPL when they don't get much opportunity as compared to others as negative thoughts start creeping into their minds and that's where a coach or a mentor plays a big role in instilling confidence in the player. Gautam Gambhir gave a reality to former LSG batter.(AFP)

Manan Vohra, who has played over 50 matches in IPL, recalled how a chat with Gambhir changed his mindset completely when he started victimising himself for getting fewer chances.

It all started at Rajasthan Royals for Vohra when he started feeling uncomfortable watching other players like Riyan Parag getting more backing from the team management as he had to warm the bench for the majority of the season.

"It's a very tough situation to not get a game. You want to play. That's all a player wants to do to get recognition. In Rajasthan Royals, Riyan Parag was like 17 when he came there, and I was there; he used to gel up with me a lot because, as a big brother to him, I used to be around him and guide him. He started getting the opportunities. He has always had the ability of brutal striking. He got the opportunities but there was a stage when he was not doing well but got the backing. I didn't feel bad that he was getting the backing, and I didn't, but I wanted that I should also get it. It remained inside me for a couple of years till the time I met Gautam Gambhir at Lucknow, he was the mentor there two years back," Vohra said in a podcast on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel.

The 31-year-old then made a move to Lucknow Super Giants, where Gambhir gave him a reality check after he complained about getting dropped after just one match where he failed to make an impact.

"Since Kings XI times, he has been keen to sign me for KKR when he was the captain. Finally, he got me into LSG. In my last season at LSG, I got a game against Chennai Super Kings, it was a washed out game where I got out for 15-20 on a challenging Lucknow wicket after getting set. I was dropped the next game. Then came the qualifiers game, and there was a discussion on team combination, and I was batting in the nets and having a good batting session. I went to Gambhir and had a chat with him. He told me, "You're batting well," then I told him that I wanted to have a chat with you. I told him that I got just one match and got dropped. I am batting well, and anyone can get out in one match, and that was also a washout game," he said.

‘Life is different for everyone…’: Gambhir

Gambhir didn't complicate things and bluntly told Vohra that it's not the same for every player, which makes it important for every player to try and make an impact in every game they play.

"He answered me very plainly-sweetly-simply and said, "Life is different for everyone; some players get eight matches, some get just one. It's not everyone gets the same amount of matches, but if you have got one match, then you have to do it in that one match only, end of story," and I was like stunned. I could have got offended, but I realised the depth of that conversation when he said if you are so good, then even if you have got one match, then you have to prove yourself and move ahead," he added.

Vohra said that the chat helped him as he used to complain about things not going his way, but Gambhir's words changed his mindset and approach

"That day I thought he is right, I can't blame anyone or the circumstances that it is happening to me, we often try to victimise ourselves that it's not happening like this or that. If you have got one match, you should be good enough, and you have to be so well prepared to make an impact so they will persist with you," he concluded.