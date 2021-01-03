e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ‘constant vigil’ on his health

Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ‘constant vigil’ on his health

The medical bulletin informed that the doctors are keeping “constant vigil on his health situation” and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 11:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly is doing well post angioplasty
Sourav Ganguly is doing well post angioplasty(Getty Images)
         

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is presently afebrile, conscious, and communicating verbally, according to the Woodlands Hospital’s medical bulletin. It also said that the doctors are keeping “constant vigil on his health situation” and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with “chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness” while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

Ganguly was also tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative. He had “light dinner” at night, the medical bulletin read, adding that his blood pressure and pulse is stable.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening. Interacting with the media while leaving the hospital, Banerjee had said, “He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty.”

“I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games,” she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmia.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech
LIVE: India’s drug regulator approves SII and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use
LIVE: India’s drug regulator approves SII and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angioplasty
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angioplasty
Remembering Savitribai Phule on her 190th birth anniversary
Remembering Savitribai Phule on her 190th birth anniversary
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In