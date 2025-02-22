Ganguly calls star-studded Indian batting order a bunch of 'five Shubman Gills' in odd remark: 'Can you imagine...'

Team India registered an emphatic six-wicket win over Bangladesh in its Champions Trophy opener on Thursday. The bowlers ruled the roost in the game, with Mohammed Shami picking a fifer and Harshit Rana also making a memorable ICC tournament debut with three wickets to his name; however, the match also highlighted India's batting depth. India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the ICC Champions Trophy(AFP)

During the 227-run chase, India did make a strong start but lost a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel departing in quick succession. However, KL Rahul (41*), arriving to bat at no.6, partnered opener Shubman Gill (101*), who scored a terrific century to see India past the finishing line.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly spoke about the depth in the Indian batting order, stating that India have ‘five Shubman Gills’. The comment was seemingly made to refer to the list of potential centurions in the Indian batting order.

“India have five Shubman Gills from one, two, three, four, five, six -- who can all score hundreds and win matches. When Axar Patel bats at five for India, can you imagine the depth?" Ganguly said, as quoted by PTI.

“Yesterday (Thursday), India was in a spot of bother, but then they had KL Rahul coming in. They had Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya... There’s batting after batting.

“India have a house of talent because of the systems we have and the way we play our cricket.”

India are playing all of their matches in Dubai, and will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster clash on Sunday in the Champions Trophy.

India vs Pakistan

Like many, Ganguly believes India are favourites to win the clash against Mohammad Rizwan's men. He pointed out that India have a list of quality spinners, who Pakistan struggle to play against.

“India are not just favourites against Pakistan but for me, they are favourites for this tournament.

“It won't be easy for Pakistan. The spinners will also play a crucial part. I think India will go with the same (bowling) combination (Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana and Hardik Pandya as seamers, while Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav taking care of the spin department).

“On the wicket in Dubai, they will need spinners. I presume this Dubai pitch will turn a bit, and Pakistan doesn’t play spin very well. India has quality spinners.”