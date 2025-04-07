Ganguly can't keep calm, gives Ashish Nehra thumbs up in 'tremendous' post after SRH win: 'Lot of cricket brain...'

Gujarat Titans continue to put collective efforts on the field as they won their third match in a row in the ongoing season of IPL to move to second spot on the points table. The 2022 IPL champions have once again set their sights on the title as Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra combo has started clicking for them after an underwhelming last season. The franchise assembled a well-balanced unit in the IPL mega auction with Nehra making the big calls and now the players are producing positive results on the field. Ashish Nehra gets massive praise for his coaching attributes.(X Image)

They started the campaign with a defeat in their first match of the season against Punjab Kings, but since then, they've taken lessons from that defeat and made sure not to repeat their mistakes.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was all praise for his ex-teammate Ashish Nehra for his coaching credentials after Titans outclassed last year's finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away match.

“Like the way gujarat has gone about their job in IPL since the first season . There is lot of cricket brain in their team set up and their approach .. Ashish nehra has really shown his qualities as head coach.. tremendous game sense ..@IPL,” Ganguly wrote on X.

Nehra has often been praised for his coaching attributes, as the players in the team also enjoyed playing under him. The former players, including 2022 title-winning skipper Hardik Pandya, also lauded him in the past for giving freedom to the players and creating a healthy atmosphere in the camp, which helped in efficient results on the field.

Mohammed Siraj runs riot against SRH

Meanwhile, on Sunday, despite the absence of key pacer Kagiso Rabada, GT ran riot with the ball courtesy Mohammed Siraj's brilliant spell to dismantle the star-studded SRH batting line-up. Siraj owned the stage on his home ground and claimed a four-fer to restrict the hosts to 152/8 in 20 overs. The chase of 153 was completed with as many as 20 balls to spare, with skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front and making an unbeaten 61 off 43 balls. Sent at number four, Washington Sundar too showed his class with a 29-ball 49 as GT registered their third win in four outings, even as SRH suffered their fourth defeat in five matches.