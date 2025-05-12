Ganguly gave Indian cricket a new spine, Dhoni brought ice-cold leadership but Virat lit a fire: Kohli 'eclipses' Sachin

Virat Kohli left the entire cricketing fraternity in shock after announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The right-hander took to Instagram to confirm that he will no longer be playing the longest format for India. Kohli's void is too big to fill, and now it needs to be seen who takes over from the batter to play at No.4 in Tests. Soon after Kohli's retirement, legendary Australia batter Greg Chappell penned a heartfelt tribute, calling him the ‘most influential figure in Indian cricket.’ Greg Chappell penned a heartfelt tribute for Virat Kohli, calling him ‘Indian cricket’s most influential figure'. (PTI)

Kohli represented India in 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He smashed 30 centuries and 31 fifties for India. He also has seven double centuries to his name.

The 36-year-old's average fell drastically from the high 50s to 46 after his underwhelming returns in Tests in the last five years. Kohli registered just four centuries in the last five years. The former India captain failed to overcome his weakness—deliveries bowled outside the off-stump. However, one still cannot deny the legacy Kohli leaves behind.

"Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket marks the end of a thunderous era - a reign forged in grit, fire, and audacity. It closes the chapter on the most transformative figure in Indian cricket since Sachin Tendulkar; perhaps Kohli even eclipses him in terms of cultural influence and psychological impact on India's cricketing identity," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

"Kohli, the incandescent heart of Indian cricket for over a decade, did not just score runs. He redefined expectations, challenged conventions, and symbolised the self-assured, unapologetic India of the 21st century. His departure leaves not only a statistical void but a seismic shift in energy - for there has never been another quite like him," he added.

'Virat Kohli lit the fire'

Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain. Out of the 68 Tests he captained India in, the side won 40 matches. Kohli was also exceptional in instilling the self-belief of winning overseas and throwing the punches back.

Be it Australia, England or South Africa, India were competitive everywhere. Under Kohli, India registered their first-ever series win Down Under in 2018-19.

"Kohli lit the fire. He tore the script and authored a new one, where India was not just competitive abroad but expected to win. He was the most Australian non-Australian cricketer we've ever seen - a snarling warrior in whites, never giving an inch, always demanding more. Not just of his bowlers, his fielders or his opposition, but first and foremost, of himself," wrote Chappell.

"Australia in 2018-19 was a coronation. India had never won a Test series in Australia. Kohli, now captain, led a team that believed it could - and did. Though Cheteshwar Pujara was the hero statistically, Kohli's 123 in Perth on a devilish pitch was an innings for the ages. It was Test cricket in its rawest form - discipline, fight, elegance, and grit. India won 2-1 and, in doing so, buried decades of inferiority. No Indian captain had ever marshalled a team to such commanding overseas dominance. And no batter since Tendulkar had so unequivocally ruled in every continent," he added.

The former Australia captain also said that the likes of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni had a lot to contribute but one cannot deny that it was Kohli who lit the fire of wanting to do well overseas.

“There was a time when Indian cricket, particularly overseas, bore an air of respectful submission - playing with technical skill, yes, but often with psychological inferiority. That changed in stages. Sourav Ganguly gave Indian cricket a new spine. MS Dhoni brought ice-cold leadership and white-ball dominance,” wrote Chappell.

Chappell said that Virat Kohli did make mistakes, but one cannot deny how he was "revolutionary." The former Australia batter reckons the batter's "influence will be felt long after the roar has faded."

"He was polarising, yes. But so is every revolutionary. He walked with a swagger, often spoke too loudly, always played too hard. And in doing so, he became the icon of an India no longer content to play supporting roles. He was a beacon to Indians everywhere, a cricketing colossus from the subcontinent striding across Lord's, Adelaide, Centurion and Kolkata with the same fearless heartbeat," wrote Chappell.

"In every sense of the word, King Kohli reigned - and his influence will be felt long after the roar has faded. All hail the King. And thank you, Virat, for making us believe that domination and dignity could walk together," he concluded.