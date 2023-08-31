Ganguly makes jaw-dropping 'last World Cup' prediction for Team India star, tells 3 key players to 'stand up' in 2023 WC

With all roads leading to the ICC World Cup 2023, legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly has identified three star performers of the Indian team who can propel the Men In Blue to their third title triumph in the 50-over format. Two-time champions India are set to host the 50-over World Cup for the first time since 2011. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Team India had ended a 28-year-long wait to lift the ODI World Cup at home.

Ganguly asserted that Virat is playing very well in the lead-up to the World Cup(ANI-AP)

Ganguly, who guided Team India to the final of the ICC World Cup back in 2003, believes Rohit and Co. are favourites on home soil. The former India skipper also picked run-machine Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit and youngster Shubman Gill as the three key players for the Indian team at the grandest stage of them all. The former India batter opined that an in-form Kohli and captain Rohit are India's go-to players at the ODI World Cup.

'Rohit is playing his first and last World Cup'

The former Indian skipper predicted that veteran opener Rohit will feature in his last 50-over World Cup. “Virat is playing very well. He has looked very good in the last few months and is batting extremely well and will be India’s go-to man along with Rohit Sharma. Rohit as captain is playing his first and last World Cup. I am speaking about the 50-over World Cup here which will come after 4 years. He could play T20 but this is a different format," Ganguly said on the Backstage With Boria show.

Rohit had a blockbuster World Cup in 2019. The 36-year-old had smashed centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the last 50-over World Cup. "And he too has a superb record in world cups. 5 hundred in the last World Cup where he was brilliant. Finally, it is Shubman Gill who has that class to stand up and win matches for India. Each of them will have to stand up if India has to win the tournament,” Ganguly added. Former champions India will kickstart its World Cup campaign against five-timer winners Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

India at Asia Cup

Warming up for the ICC World Cup 2023, India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the action-packed Asia Cup. Co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan have joined Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Nepal for the 16th edition of the Asia Cup. The most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup, Team India is drawn in Group A with Pakistan and Nepal.

