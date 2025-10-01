Gardner’s ton trumps Devine’s as Australia beat New Zealand

Chandigarh: Defending champions Australia got their Women’s ODI World Cup campaign rolling with an 89-run win over New Zealand in their first outing in Indore on Wednesday. Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates her century in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. (AP)

It wasn’t smooth going at the start for Australia as their trans-Tasman rivals reduced the innings to 128/5. However, the seasoned Ashleigh Gardner, 28, took charge and showed off her batting prowess, hitting a superb 83-ball 115 (16x4, 1x6) which proved the cornerstone of Australia’s victory.

Riding on Gardner’s century, Australia put up 326, their highest total against New Zealand, after Alyssa Healy had elected to bat. In reply, NZ were led by a fighting knock of their own but it wasn’t enough as they were dismissed for 237 runs in 43.2 overs.

It was the seasoned Sophie Devine, 36, who stood tall for New Zealand scoring a valiant 111 (112 b, 12x4, 3x6), but didn’t get the support needed to make a match of it. It was the NZ captain’s ninth ODI century, and third in ODI World Cups.

Gardner’s timely knock bailed out Australia from a precarious situation with five wickets down in 21.2 overs and openers Healy (19 off 17), Phoebe Litchfield (45 off 31), Ellyse Perry (33 off 41), Beth Mooney (12 off 21) and Annabel Sutherland (5 off 8) dismissed. It was leg-spinner Amelia Kerr and medium-pacer Lea Tahuhu who rattled the Australia top-order taking two wickets each after Bree Illing had claimed Healy.

Gardner’s 69-run partnership with Kim Garth (38 off 37) revived Australia’s innings. Gardner also shared stands of 64 and 47 with Tahlia McGrath (26 off 34) and Sophie Molineux (14 off 19), taking Australia past the 300-run mark.

New Zealand seamer Jess Kerr finished with 3/59 as the Aussie were all out in 49.3 overs.

It was a daunting chase for New Zealand and they floundered, Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates dismissed without scoring. Making her comeback, left-arm spinner Molineux bowled Bates and Plimmer was run out.

Amelia scored 33 before leg-spinner Alana King removed her and Brooke Halliday (28). Maddy Green (20) and Isabella Gaze (28) chipped in but Devine took it upon herself to swat Australia bowlers all around. In the end, Sutherland bowled her in the 43rd over and NZ folded soon after.

Brief scores: Australia 326 in 49.3 overs (A Gardner 115, P Litchfield 45, L Tahuhu 3/42, Jess Kerr 3/59). New Zealand 237 in 43.2 overs (S Devine 111, A King 2/44, S Molineux 3/25, A Sutherland 3/26). Australia won by 89 runs.