Gary Kisten gives bold statement on Shubman Gill; Matthew Hayden adopts reserved approach before India vs England

As Indian cricket enters a new era with Shubman Gill taking the reins of the Test team, the young opener is receiving strong endorsements from cricketing legends Gary Kirsten and Matthew Hayden. Both former internationals have seen enough of the 25-year-old to believe he has what it takes to lead India in the most demanding format of the game. India's Shubman Gill during practice session(Action Images via Reuters)

Kirsten, who served as a mentor for Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the IPL, spoke highly of the young captain's temperament, intelligence, and character. “I think Shubman is going to be a great leader. He's a smart cricketer — he's got a good brain for the game and understands his own game well,” Kirsten told JioHotstar. “He's very talented and a nice human being, which I think is really important.”

According to Kirsten, the transition into leadership, particularly at the international level, comes with its own pressures, and how a young player responds to those challenges often defines their trajectory. "When you come into these leadership positions, you're going to be put under pressure, and your leadership will be tested. Your ability to learn, grow, and improve is constantly under scrutiny,” he explained. “But I believe he has all the raw materials to become a really good leader.”

Kirsten further praised Gill’s professionalism and dedication to his craft. He said that from what he has observed during their time together in the IPL, Gill is someone who “walks the talk.” “He's very organised, very diligent with his training and preparation, and that sets a great example for other players. I think he's primed to take on the international stage by storm,” added the former India coach, who guided the national team to World Cup glory in 2011.

Hayden takes a reserved approach on Shubman Gill

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden adopted a slightly reserved approach while backing Gill's potential. He noted the challenges Gill will inevitably face as India’s Test captain. “He will have to find his footing in Test match cricket. There's a very small sample size when it comes to his experience here in England,” Hayden pointed out, acknowledging the difficulty of leading in foreign conditions.

Hayden was quick to temper expectations, reminding fans of the legacy Gill is inheriting. “Virat Kohli, for instance, is India's most successful Test captain in terms of win percentage, so it's not fair to compare. Building a legacy takes time,” he said.

However, the towering Australian was optimistic about Gill’s long-term prospects. “Shubman is a very good player, and he's got all the attributes needed to succeed in English conditions. We've already had a glimpse of his leadership across other teams, and there’s no doubt he has the potential to grow into the role.”

With glowing endorsements from two stalwarts of the game, the cricketing world will watch with interest as Shubman Gill begins his journey as India’s Test captain — a role filled with prestige, expectation, and the promise of a new chapter in Indian cricket.