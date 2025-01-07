Gautam Gambhir advised to take a leaf out of PAK head coach's book to solve Test woes: ‘Jo cricket ko izzat nahi dega…’

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is under scrutiny after India suffered defeats in back-to-back Test series and failed to qualify for the World Test Championship. Under Gambhir's guidance, India were whitewashed by New Zealand at home, and then Australia beat them 3-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in the last decade. Gambhir has now been put into a tough spot as he needs to take some big calls for the next WTC cycle. The Indian head coach has to take some big calls now as the recent slump in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's form is a concerning sign for the team. In addition to that, they also have to find the ideal replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin for home Tests. Indian cricket team Head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference.(ANI)

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has advised Gambhir to take a leaf out of Aaqib Javed's book to shut the star culture in the side.

"It's the best time for Gautam Gambhir to adopt Aaqib Javed's philosophy: 'cricket ko izzat do; jo cricket ko izzat nahi dega, ta-ta bye bye (give respect to cricket; the ones who don't, they will be out of the team)," said Basit on his YouTube channel. "That should be the message."

Aaqib recently replaced South Africa's Gary Kirsten and Australia's Jason Gillespie as interim head coach for the white and red-ball teams. He also serves on the selection committee that dropped Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Test squad during the England series.

Basit asserted that Aaqib took the tough calls and sent a message to the team stating that ever player is equal in the side.

"Aaqib ended the superstar culture in the Pakistan team. Those who thought 'I am important', he told them 'it's your false notion'. He said every player is equal," he added.

Rohit-Kohli form a big concern

Meanwhile, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket - Rohit and Virat, had a dismal show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit, who missed the only India win of the series in the first Test because of the birth of his second child, managed 31 runs in three matches.

Kohli, 36, scored an unbeaten century in the first Test but otherwise had another underwhelming series by his sky-high standards. He managed to score just 190 runs in 5 Tests at an average of 23.75.