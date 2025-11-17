Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar cornered after South Africa expose India's 'deep-rooted' problem: ‘Selections without clarity’

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad cornered head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar after the hosts went down to South Africa by 30 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India, who were without Shubman Gill due to the captain's neck spasm, were unable to chase the target of 124, getting bundled out for 93 in the second innings with Simon Harmer running riot with four wickets. Indian Cricket Team coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar discussing at Eden Gardens. (Hindustan Times)

The Eden Gardens pitch also became a huge subject of controversy after the 22 yards offered variable bounce right from the start, making batting difficult. Only one batter from both teams (Temba Bavuma) managed to hit a half-century - in the third innings - helping the Proteas set a target of 124.

India's team selection also came under fire, with the team opting to play four all-rounders and going in with Washington Sundar at No.3 instead of Sai Sudharsan. Prasad took aim at the team management, saying India can no longer call themselves a top Test side.

He also added that selections without clarity and an over-tactical approach have been backfiring for India, and that the time has come for some course correction.

“While we have been excellent in white- ball cricket. We can’t call ourselves a top Test side with such planning. Selections without clarity and over-tactical thinking are backfiring. Poor results over a year in tests barring a drawn series in England. . #IndvsSA,” Prasad wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

‘No transition’

Priyank Panchal, viewed as India's domestic cricket stalwart, echoed Cheteshwar Pujara's assessment, saying the reason for the loss is not transition. Earlier, the former India No.3 batter had said that even when a team is in transition, a home Test loss is unacceptable.

It is worth mentioning that India were whitewashed at home by New Zealand last year, before losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under. Panchal said that the recent losses on home soil can be put down to the deep-rooted inability to construct a Test knock.

“I agree with Pujji bhai. Even during transition, India whitewashed Australia 4-0 in early-2013, ousted SA in 2015, and steamrolled over New Zealand in India in 2016. The recent losses represent a deep-rooted inability to construct a Test knock in the team. #INDvSA,” Panchal wrote on X.

Under head coach Gambhir, India have lost four of their last six home Tests and the road to the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2027 has become tricky for the two-time finalists. In the first Test against South Africa, Gill walked off the field due to a neck spasm after facing just three balls and didn't return for the remainder of the contest as he was in hospital, receiving treatment.

Gill is now also in doubt for the second Test, beginning November 22 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.