Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar shredded for ending Rohit Sharma’s ODI captaincy: ‘Ek saal nahi de paaye hum unko'

India have recently announced their squad for the upcoming white ball series in Australia. In what came as a big surprise, Rohit Sharma was removed from captaincy of the ODI format, and Shubman Gill was handed over the role. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and Ajit Agarkar, chairperson of the Senior Men's Selection Committee.(AP)

The move by the Indian management received mixed reactions. While some welcomed the thought of India trying to move ahead, some criticised the sudden end of the Rohit Sharma era. Former India international, Mohammed Kaif, has added himself to the list of names who feel that Rohit deserved a run at the helm till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Ajit Agarkar, while speaking on the change, argued that it is ‘practically impossible’ to run three captains across formats, hence the handover. The call is strategic. The timing, though, is what Kaif challenges.

Mohammad Kaif’s case for patience with Rohit Sharma

On Instagram, Mohammed Kaif posted a heartfelt defence of Rohit’s leadership and the timing of the change. He said, “Rohit Sharma ne Hindustan ko 16 saal diye aur hum unko ek saal nahi de paaye bataur captain. 16 ICC events mein 15 match jeete hain, ek match haare, woh 2023 ka ODI WC final against Australia.” (Rohit Sharma gave 16 years to India, and we couldn’t give him even one more year as captain. IN 16 ICC event matches, he won 15 and lost one - the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia)

Kaif further talked about Rohit’s recent performance with both the bat and as a captain. He said, “Champions trophy ka jo last match that Dubai mein, player of the match the Rohit Sharma. Waha trophy jeeta ke laye, 2024 trophy World Cup mein, waha jeeti Bharat, waha unke naam trophy. Baddapan dikhaya ki waha retirement le lia, ki chalo 2024 ka World Cup hum jeet gaye, ab naye players ko aane do. Thoda din limelight se bahar the, koi aur aaye kaaptani kari. Jab player aaye to unki jagah chali gayi.” (In the last match of the Champions Trophy in Dubai, Rohit Sharma was the player of the match. There, he brought the trophy home. In the 2024 World Cup, India won the trophy under him. He showed greatness by retiring there, saying - ‘We’ve won the 2024 World Cup, let new players come in. He stayed out of the limelight for some time; someone else captained. When new players came, he lost his place.)

Kaif did not stop at this. He praised Rohit’s ability to mentor younger players and groom them under pressure. Kaif added, “Hindustan mein example hain ki jab taak aapka daur chal raha hain na, aap usko khicte raho, par Rohit Sharma ne aisa kaam nahi kiya. Players banaye, players ko sikhaya, samhala, sawara, under pressure waha pe cheeze unko batayi. Par hum unko ek saal...2027 ak jo World Cup hain, kaaptani unko nahi di gay, hata diye gaye woh. Ek saal unko atirikt hum de nahi paaye. Shubman Gill takeover karenge. Shubman Gill, yuva hain, naaye hain, achhe kaaptan ban sakte hain. Par har cheez mein jaldbaazi karne ka absyakta kya hain?” (In India, there are examples of people stretching their time; Rohit Sharma did not do that. He made players, taught them, backed them, and mentored them to perform under pressure. But we could not give him one year. In the 2027 World Cup, he will not lead the team; Shubman Gill will take over. Gill is young, fresh, and could be a good captain, but there is no necessity to fast-track everything.)

The selection call and the debate

Factually, the shift is clear for India. Shubman Gill leads in the ODIs in Australia while Iyer acts as his deputy. The selectors want continuity and a long runway for a young leader before the 2027 World Cup.

However, what Mohammed Kaif has pointed out is not against the move India are planning. His contention is about timing and respect for a captain who won two ICC trophies in a span of roughly eight months. The counter from the panel is structure and continuity over sentiment. Sentiment vs system - that clash is what resonates with Kaif's reel.