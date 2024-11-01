Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma's Groundhog Day: Indian batting remains stuck in frustrating time warp of collapses

What would constitute a collapse? 10 for 46? How about seven for 54 with the second new ball? Seven for 86 and six for 97 in one session on successive days? Or three for six in eight deliveries right at the end of a long, hard day of Test cricket? Virat Kohli paid the price for a suicidal run out.(AFP)

This has been India’s tale of woe after four and a half innings of their ongoing Test series against New Zealand. Their first series loss at home in a dozen years hasn’t come about by accident. As well as New Zealand have bowled, and fielded, India have contributed significantly to the sorry state of affairs. If one wasn’t convinced until Friday evening, the crazy passage of play in the 15 minutes leading up to stumps on day one of the final Test should have done the trick.

Riding on Ravindra Jadeja’s 14th five-for and the extension of Washington Sundar’s fairytale comeback, India bowled the Kiwis out for 235, giving themselves a shot in the arm in their quest for vital World Test Championship points. Then, despite losing Rohit Sharma with only 25 on the board, they gently nosed ahead through young turks Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, who realised 53 for the second wicket.

At 78 for one with the close of play beckoning, all they needed was to display commonsense to round off their most dominant day of the series. Instead, they embraced hara-kiri with a sequence of addled decisions that perhaps reflects the collective state of their minds.

Ajaz Patel, him of the ten-for at the same Wankhede Stadium three years back, had looked competent but not threatening in his first six overs when Jaiswal donned his adventurous garb, attempting a reverse sweep to a straight ball pitching on his leg-stump. All he did was connect air and hear the death rattle behind him as the cherry crashed into the pole. It was an unexpected lifeline late in the day for New Zealand.

They must have been as stunned as the 20,500-plus at the ground when Mohammed Siraj waddled down the steps at No. 4, as nightwatchman for Virat Kohli. In 40 previous innings, Siraj had a highest of 16 not out, nearly a seventh of his 108 Test runs. More importantly, he had faced more than ten deliveries just 12 times. The nightwatchman isn’t necessarily expected to stack up the runs – though some have gone on to make Test hundreds and Australian pacer Jason Gillespie even made an unbeaten 201 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2006 – but he must be someone with decent technique and the ability to block the few balls left to close of play. Maybe Akash Deep, the other pacer who worked hard on his defensive game at nets on Thursday, might have been a better fit.

What on earth was Mohammed Siraj doing?

In any case, Siraj hopefully lunged forward to his first ball, which pitched on leg, turned a shade and pinged him on the back pad, palpably in front. Michael Gough’s finger shot up in a trice but for some reason, after confabulating with Gill, Siraj opted for, and burned, one of India’s three available reviews. Poor. Very poor.

But still not as poor as what was to follow. Kohli received a Diwali gift from Rachin Ravindra in what turned out to be the last over, a full toss that he put away through mid-wicket for four. In the spirit of the festive season, his return gift was immediately forthcoming. He pushed Ravindra to mid-on and set off for a single as if one was needed off the last ball for victory, not as if he were playing for stumps. Henry scurried to the ball and scored a direct hit with Kohli a foot short of his ground. Baffling? Crazy? Brain-fade? Maybe sometimes, you can’t even find the right word.

India went from 78 for one to 84 for four in those eight deliveries. Maybe one is micro-analysing, but this mini-collapse – let’s keep it at that for now – stemmed from a loss of confidence, given what’s transpired over the last two weeks. Has that loss of confidence manifested itself in questionable decision-making? You’d have to say yes to that too.

Questionable shot-selection from Jaiswal at that stage of the day. Questionable call to insert Siraj as the nightwatchman. Questionable use of the DRS. And questionable running between the wickets with stumps perhaps four deliveries away. This team prides itself on intent and moving the game forward but while Test matches can be lost in eight deliveries, they can seldom be won in 1.2 overs. As for batting collapses, the last four and a half have come on Indian soil. Very little can be more alarming than that.