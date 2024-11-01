Virat Kohli shattered, in stunned disbelief after suicidal run-out sums up India's 'harakiri' 15 minutes before stumps

Right until the last 15 minutes of Day 1 of the third Test against New Zealand, India were completely bossing the game with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill at the crease. However, the hosts decided to commit harakiri and from being 78/1, India went to 84/4, to completely surrender the advantage to New Zealand. Virat Kohli's run-out in the eventual final over of the day, just sums up India's brain-fade within the last 15 minutes. It is fair to say that the last three wickets -- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli, were totally reckless, and nothing special was done by the Kiwi bowlers to gain the wickets. India's Virat Kohli is being run out by New Zealand's Matt Henry. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)

First, let's talk about Virat Kohli, who has been struggling for runs in Tests. On the third ball of the 19th over, Virat Kohli drove the ball in front of mid-on, and he just ran for a non-existent single. Matt Henry, was quick on the ball, and he did even have to move a few yards. He threw down the stumps, all in one motion, and even the dive was not able to save Kohli. The right-hander's six-ball innings came to an end, and he walked back, after scoring just 4 runs.

As soon as Kohli was adjudged out by the third umpire, head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having a stoic look. Former head coach Ravi Shastri, who was on air at that time, said, "India committing harakiri in the last 10 minutes."

In 15 minutes, India go from 78/1 to 84/4

After bundling out New Zealand for 235, India consolidated well after losing Rohit Sharma (18) cheaply. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were going well at the crease, but a poor reverse sweep in the 18th over, brought an end to Jaiswal's innings.

A pre-meditated reverse sweep resulted in Jaiswal losing his leg stump. The left-hander missed the ball completely, and once again, the youngster was unable to convert a good start, in this series. Jaiswal eventually fell for 30.

Mohammed Siraj then walked out to bat as a nightwatchman, and the task was simple -- protect Virat Kohli and see out the day. But the plan did not go as desired. Siraj was adjudged leg-before wicket on the very first ball he faced. Not only that, Siraj also opted to burn a review.

Speaking of the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand, 14 wickets fell on Day 1, the most for first day's play in a Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

New Zealand were earlier bundled out for 235 after Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets for the hosts. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visitors with a knock of 82.

At stumps on Day 1, India reached the score of 86/4, still trailing by 149 runs. Shubman Gill (31*) and Rishabh Pant (1*) will resume batting on Day 2.