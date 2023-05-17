Gambhir can't bare to watch Naveen's expensive 19th over vs MI, bizarre reaction goes viral after LSG win

It was yet another exhilarating encounter in IPL 2023 where Lucknow Super Giants managed to restrict five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday to script a narrow five-run win. And credit surely goes to the LSG bowlers who had pulled this back after a 90-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan had perfectly laid the platform for MI to pull off the chase. Eventually, it was Mohsin Khan, who has been away from action for almost a year, who held his nerves to deny Tim David and Cameron Green in the final over thereby keeping LSG firm in the race to the playoffs.

Gambhir's bizarre reaction after Naveen's expensive 19th over vs MI goes viral

Despite LSG scripting a comeback in the second innings, there was a brief period when it looked like Mumbai Indians had set themselves up for a win again. And the timing of it left Ekana stadium quite and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir throw a bizarre reaction.

Returning to the playing XI after a lengthy break, Naveen-ul-Haq produced a stunning show in this first three overs, going for just 22 runs, albeit without a wicket. LSG skipper had hence reserved him for the penultimate over of MI's chase with the visitors requiring 30 runs. However, under pressure, Naveen erred.

The Afghanistan star was smashed for a six in the second ball of the over with David sending the slower one over long on. A delivery later, Naveen bowled a high full toss which David failed to connect with and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock couldn't stop it either as the ball raced away towards the boundary. The right-arm pacer did pull back as he conceded a dot ball on free hit and emulated it again with a wide yorker. But David ended the over but launching the final delivery over long on for a second six in the over.

19 runs came off the over. And the equation was down to 11 runs, leaving MI within touching distance. Camera then caught Gambhir with his eyes closed in the dug out, albeit for a brief few seconds. When he opened his eyes, there were no emotions on his face as he remained quietly seated in the dug out.

Mohsin held his nerves in the final over to give away only five runs as LSG moved to the thrid place in the points table with a narrow win in the final league game at home.

