Sunday, Sept 28, 2025
Gautam Gambhir can't keep calm, erupts in aggressive celebration after Varun Chakaravarthy wrecks Fakhar Zaman's charge

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 09:53 pm IST

The Asia Cup 2025 final saw Gautam Gambhir erupt after Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Fakhar Zaman on 46

The historic Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday witnessed a see-saw battle, with tension clearly visible in both dressing rooms. While India head coach Gautam Gambhir sat calmly beside his support staff with his trademark poker face, Pakistan counterpart Mike Hesson was spotted pacing up and down, holding constant discussions about the match proceedings and the next plan of action.

Gautam Gambhir's reaction on Fakhar Zaman's wicket

Gambhir eventually broke his character in in the 15th over, when Varun Chakaravarthy ended Fakhar Zaman's bid for a fifty against India.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the over, when the left-handed batter, just a boundary shot of the half-century mark, looked in a hurry to get to the milestone as he took on the wide delivery from Varun. On the previous ball, a similar one, Fakhar had smashed a towering six. But Varun remained unfazed and stuck to his plan of bowling wide. However, he did change his length on the next ball, and bowled it a tad fuller. The batter couldn't exactly hit it straight or get under it as the ball flew off the thick edge straight to Kuldeep Yadav at backward point. The latter made an excellent effort in taking the catch as he back-pedaled to complete the dismissal.

The wicket saw Gambhir celebrate aggressively, given that it he Fakhar was a set batter and hence was a key wicket for India. Not to forget, eight years ago, it was this very Pakistan batter who broke a million Indian hearts with his breathtaking century in the Champions Trophy final in London. Pakistan had won that game.

India bowl out Pakistan for 146

Pakistan had made an impressive start after being put to bat first in the final, with the openers, Fakhar and Sahinzada Farhan stitched an 84-run stand in under 10 overs to lay the foundation for a big score. En route, Farhan even scored a third straight fifty against India in the tournament.

However, the Indian spin trio of Varun, Kuldeep and Axar Patel suddenly picked up a few wickets to quickly tighten the screws on Pakistan. The chinaman was the pick of the bowlers with his four-fer, while the other two picked up two wickets each, as did fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as Pakistan were folded for 146 runs in 19.1 overs.

