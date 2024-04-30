Gautam Gambhir celebrates KKR's win with 'right amount of Salt' as Kolkata star breaks Sourav Ganguly's record

Phil Salt demolished the Delhi Capitals bowlers in match No.47 of the Indian Premier League as Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders strengthened their playoff bid with a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals on Monday. Salt's entertaining knock powered KKR to a seven-wicket win at the Eden Gardens. Reflecting on KKR's impressive win at home, mentor Gautam Gambhir gave Salt a special mention after the Knight Rider shattered Sourav Ganguly's longstanding record. Gambhir reacted after Salt shattered Ganguly's longstanding record(AP-PTI-AFP)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, former KKR skipper Gambhir said Kolkata had the right amount ‘Salt’ in their home win. “Winning Kolkata style, with just the right amount of “Salt”,” Gambhir mentioned in his post. Salt smashed a quick-fire 68 off 33 balls in KKR's seven-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals. The KKR opener also managed to break Ganguly's 14-year record. Salt has scored 344 runs at the Eden Gardens in just six innings.

Salt breaks Ganguly's record

Salt has surpassed Ganguly's run tally with his impressive performances at the famous venue. Former KKR skipper Ganguly scored 331 runs in seven innings at the IPL 2010. Ganguly ended up accumulating 493 runs in 14 games at the time. Ganguly is followed by Andre Russell, who scored 311 runs in seven innings at the IPL 2019. Former KKR star Chris Lynn crossed the 300-run mark (303 in 9 games) at the IPL 2018.

Salt shines for KKR at Eden

Salt smoked five sixes and creamed seven fours in his match-winning knock for the Knight Riders. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten on 33 off 23 balls as KKR chased down the 154-run target in 16.3 overs. KKR opener Salt has climbed to the fifth spot of the Orange Cap standings after his batting blitz at Eden Garden.

'Have to keep backing yourself'

“Good to be contributing. Have had a good run in the home games. Nice that we've had continuity in conditions. Coming from the last game, to put in a performance like that from the bowlers, really pleased for them. It is high risk at times, but it's about putting the odds in your favour. Have to keep backing yourself and make those right options,” Salt said after the match.