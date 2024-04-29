Rishabh Pant's decision to bat first vs KKR baffles Wasim Jaffer: ‘Punjab chased 261 in Kolkata’
Wasim Jaffer shared his honest views after Rishabh Pant's decision to bowl backfired against KKR at the IPL 2024.
Days after playing a high-scoring thriller against Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders squared off against Delhi Capitals in match No.47 of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens. KKR posted a gigantic total of 261/6 against Punjab Kings in their previous fixture at the same venue. However, the daunting total was chased down by Punjab Kings as the visitors completed the 262-run chase in 18.4 overs.
With Pant winning the toss against KKR after Punjab's batting exploits at the Eden Gardens, many expected the DC skipper to bowl against the two-time champions. However, Pant went against the tradition and elected to bat against the Knight Riders. Pant's decision to not bowl first against KKR seemingly backfired as the visitors posted a below-par total against the Kolkata heavyweights.
Pant's decision to bat first vs KKR baffles Wasim
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared his views about DC's decision at the toss. "Punjab chased 261 in Kolkata few days back and surprisingly Delhi decided to bat 1st today. Wonder why is that? I'm sure they will have their reasons. #KKRvsDC #IPL24," Jaffer tweeted.
What happened in DC vs KKR clash at Eden Gardens
Talking about the match between DC and KKR, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy bagged three wickets in the middle overs to make sure DC posted a modest total. Chakaravarthy bowled four overs and conceded just 16 runs. KKR's Vaibhav Arora removed opener Prithvi Shaw while senior pacer Mitchell Starc bagged the crucial wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk in the powerplay. DC skipper Pant scored 27 off 20 balls against KKR. Lifting DC to a competitive total, Kuldeep Yadav smashed 35 off 26 balls.
'Randomly got a chance against Delhi'
"Randomly got a chance against Delhi last time also. And after two matches on the bench, got a chance against them again. That ball (to Hope) was canted as an outswinger, landed on a perfect length and got the wicket. Love bowling with the new ball. Can swing it both ways. Wicket is a little slow today, and there was swing early on. Based on the last few games, it should be an easy chase," said Vaibhav, who picked up two wickets against DC.
