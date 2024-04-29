KKR vs DC IPL Live Score: Kolkata look to get closer to playoff spot, host upbeat Delhi

KKR vs DC IPL Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: A resurgent Delhi Capitals are looking to make it a hat-trick of wins as they travel to the Eden Gardens to face the Kolkata Knight Riders. DC will be looking to take advantage of KKR's bowling vulnerabilities, with a victory giving them an entry into the top four and keeping them alive in the race for the playoffs. ...Read More

While DC have won four out of their last five matches, KKR have lost three of their last five games. KKR remain one of the teams to beat though. With a net run rate of 0.972, the best in the league and with 10 points in eight matches, KKR sit second on the league table and are within touching distance of confirming a spot for themselves in the top four.

One of the most prominent reasons for DC's recent change in fortunes is Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk. Signed up as Lungi Ngidi's replacement, Aussie Jake Fraser-McGurk has proved to be their X-factor with his ferocious batting display at the top.

A natural power-hitter with superb hand-eye coordination, the 22-year-old has taken the IPL by storm scoring 247 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 237.50. His brutal treatment of the otherwise sensational Jasprit Bumrah stands as a testimony of his skill-level. McGurk slammed a slower ball from the Mumbai Indians pacer for a six and it was the first time a batter lofted Bumrah for a first-ball six.

The pacer conceded 18 runs in his first over, the most by him in this season in a single over as DC overcame MI by 10 runs on Saturday. He made a 27-ball 84 against MI, and McGurk will relish the batting-friendly conditions at Eden Gardens where 523 runs, including a record 42 sixes, were scored between Punjab Kings and KKR.

The PBKS on that occasion had scaled down a world record 262. But DC's batting is not only about McGurk, the South African Tristian Stubbs also left everyone in awe with his astonishing power-hitting, smashing a 25-ball 48 not out against Mumbai.

Pant is also making rapid progress with every match as the DC top-five in Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Pant and Stubbs will be a cause of concern for KKR bowling. The KKR replaced injured Mitchell Starc with Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera but the latter gave away 16 runs per over in his debut for KKR and failed to inspire any confidence.

Barring spinner Sunil Narine, who returned with 1/24 from his four overs, none of the KKR bowlers made any impact. IPL's costliest buy Starc has been their biggest letdown and KKR would hope that the Aussie hits his stride soon after overcoming the thumb injury.