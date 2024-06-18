Gautam Gambhir finds fresh competitor in WV Raman as BCCI completes two interviews for head coach role: Report

Frontrunner for the head coach job, former India opener Gautam Gambhir was reportedly not the only candidate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) interviewed on Tuesday. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor became a frontrunner after guiding Shreyas Iyer and Co. to their third title in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the latest developments, BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviewed Gambhir and former cricketer WV Raman for the head coach role. Jay Shah (L), secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) poses next to Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor Gautam Gambhir(AFP)

Indian head coach Dravid will part ways with Rohit Sharma's Team India after the T20 World Cup 2024. Coaching the Virat Kohli-starrer side in his final assignment, Dravid previously confirmed that he would not be reapplying for the high-profile job after his contract expires in June. Already in pole position to become India's next head coach, Gambhir was expected to be the only applicant for the high-profile post.

According to a report filed by News18, it has been learned that Gambhir and Raman were the two candidates with whom the upper echelons of the BCCI discussed the vacancy for the head coach role. Though Raman's presentation was 'very impressive,' the CAC will meet an overseas head coach on Wednesday. Former India opener Gambhir attended the meeting virtually from his residence.

“Gambhir had a virtual interview but Raman’s presentation was very impressive and detailed. The CAC is likely to interview an overseas candidate tomorrow. Gambhir has the edge but Raman’s presentation was very thorough,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

The report added that the apex cricket board in India is yet to take a call on vacancies for the support staff of the new head coach. “Yes, the head coach has a big say in these appointments because he would want people he is comfortable working with. Having said that, it’s not that straightforward and BCCI too can propose their own candidates or people they think are ideal for the job. Ultimately it will be Gautam Gambhir, who is likely to become the coach, who would decide his team,” the source added.