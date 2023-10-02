Gautam Gambhir's ‘century’ prediction for Babar Azam can send alarm bells to all World Cup teams

Overlooked by selectors for the ICC World Cup that India won under MS Dhoni's leadership, premier batter Rohit Sharma is aiming to emulate the former Indian skipper at the grandest stage of them all in 2023. Champions in the 2011 edition of the ICC World Cup, India are set to host the 50-over showpiece event for the first time since Dhoni and Co. outclassed the mighty Sri Lankan side in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. Gambhir issued noteworthy remarks about Rohit and Babar ahead of the World Cup(ANI-AFP)

Rohit ascended the captaincy throne in white-ball format after India's below-par show in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The successor of Virat Kohli had guided Rahul Dravid-coached Team India to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup last year. The veteran Indian opener propelled India to its eighth Asia Cup crown in the build-up to the 50-over World Cup. With the 36-year-old regaining his top form ahead of the World Cup, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is convinced that the senior batter can end India’s 12-year wait for a World Cup trophy.

‘Rohit eager to turn it around for India’

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of India's next warm-up match against the Netherlands, Gambhir highlighted the exceptional batting record of the senior Indian opener. Averaging 58.42, India's all-format captain has amassed 4,148 runs in 80 One Day Internationals (ODIs) at home. “The kind of ability he has. India are playing the World Cup at home. We all know about Rohit Sharma's record at home. He has three or four double hundreds. So I'm sure he will be really looking forward to and he will be eager to turn it around for India,” former India opener Gambhir said.

'Babar will score three or four centuries'

Gambhir was also mighty impressed with the batting technique of Pakistan skipper - Babar Azam. The two-time World Cup winner also predicted that the Pakistan skipper will have a run-fest campaign in India. "The kind of technique Babar Azam has, I think he will score three or four centuries for Pakistan in this World Cup," Gambhir added. Recently, Gambhir observed that Babar has the ability to set the World Cup on fire with his batting performances in India.

Pakistan skipper Babar played a stroke-filled knock of 80 off 84 balls against New Zealand in the third warm-up game of the World Cup. While India are set to meet Australia in Thiruvananthapuram, Babar's Pakistan are set to lock horns with Australia in its final warm-up game in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

