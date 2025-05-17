Gautam Gambhir gets ultimatum after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Test retirements: 'If you don't deliver...'

Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is currently overseeing a major transition in the team. His arrival coincided with India's two batting stalwarts – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – quitting T20Is, although the duo of Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav made a terrific start to the new era. However, India endured poor outings in Tests under Gambhir, with the side losing a 0-3 clean-sweep loss against New Zealand at home. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India faced another 3-1 defeat. Gautam Gambhir (L) with Rohit Sharma (c) and Virat Kohli during Champions Trophy earlier this year(PTI)

This was followed by strict mandates from the BCCI, with the likes of Rohit and Kohli making a rare return to the Ranji Trophy. Both players appeared for their respective state sides in India's premier domestic tournament, and it seemed the duo would aim for a strong comeback in the next month's England tour. However, in a decision that shook the cricketing world, both Rohit and Kohli announced their respective Test retirements over the past two weeks.

It has been reported that neither of the two was in the scheme of things for the England tour, which might have prompted their retirements. During a freewheeling chat on OTTPlay App, Atul Wassan spoke in detail about the supposed ‘Gambhir Era’ in Indian cricket, stating that every coach has to be given a “free hand.”

“Whichever coach comes, comes with the dogma. You have to give him a free hand. If you're a very strong personality, you're given a free hand. And if you don't deliver, you have to be out. It's not as if you make all your choices, but in the end, you cannot guarantee results. There has to be some balance, some kind of mentorship has to be there from the board,” said Wassan.

Wassan recalls Kohli, Shastri duo

Wassan also recalled the duo of Kohli and former coach Ravi Shastri, highlighting that they, too, were given a free hand and one of their decisions cost India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, too.

“Virat and Ravi Shastri also had that kind of power, and sometimes they made mistakes too. When we lost the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai, we didn't fly a leg-spinner. That was a mistake, and that was their belief. They were given the leverage and they didn't deliver,” said Wassan.