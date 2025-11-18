Gautam Gambhir hugs Kolkata curator during India's optional practice as pitch debate rages on

India's shocking 30-run loss against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has sparked a lot of debate about the track provided, with several pundits and fans questioning the need for offering a surface with variable bounce and minimal assistance for the batters. However, after the defeat, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir laid all speculation to rest, confirming that it was his management that had requested a spinning track, and the curator, Sujan Mukherjee, had done a good job. Gautam Gambhir was involved in a friendly chat with Kolkata pitch curator (Debajyoti Chakraborty)

On Tuesday, the Indian camp hit the ground running at the Eden Gardens as the hosts arrived for an optional session with Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel hitting the nets. Gambhir was also seen observing the session from close quarters.

However, the batting practice was not the headline act, as the chatter between Gambhir and Mukherjee took centre stage. Shortly after India resumed practising at the iconic venue, Gambhir was seen having a friendly chat with the Kolkata curator.

According to the visuals posted by RevSportz, Gambhir also hugged Mukherjee, and all appeared to be well between the two. It is worth mentioning that Mukherjee has been grabbing headlines since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after he refused to listen to Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) demands for a spinning track.

However, Mukherjee listened to what Gambhir had to ask on the eve of the first Test as the pitch wasn't watered for “four days”, as revealed by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly. This was done to ensure the pitch has enough assistance for the spinners right from the first day of the Test. After the conclusion of the Test, even Ganguly admitted that the pitch was far from ideal and India should look to play the upcoming matches on good tracks.

India ended up falling in their own trap after the hosts failed to chase down the target of 124, with Simon Harmer taking four wickets. No one apart from Washington Sundar was able to bat time, and in the end, the side were bundled out for just 93 in the final innings of the game.

Gambhir's praise for curator

After the loss in the first Test of the two-match series, Gambhir addressed reporters in a post-match conference, where he stated that the curator was really helpful and had done his best to adhere to the wishes of the home team.

Gambhir pinned the blame on his batters for failing to chase a below-par total of 123 at the Eden Gardens. However, the former Indian opening batter's remarks were criticised by Anil Kumble, Dale Steyn, and Cheteshwar Pujara, as the trio felt India should have played to their strengths and utilised a good sporting track, which offered something for batters, pacers, and spinners.

India's fascination with spinning tracks became more appalling considering India's whitewash at the hands of New Zealand on similar pitches last year. India's woes were further increased in the 1st Test with the neck spasm to captain Shubman Gill who didn't come out to bat in the second innings.

Gill remains doubtful for the second Test, beginning November 22 in Guwahati.