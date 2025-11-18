Jason Gillespie jumps into Kolkata pitch controversy after South Africa humble India: ‘Why don’t we just allow…'

The Kolkata pitch for the first Test between India and South Africa continues to draw reactions, with several pundits calling for good tracks to be prepared if the longest format has to survive and thrive. The opening match of the two-match series saw India fall into its own trap as the side lost the contest by 30 runs against the Proteas on a track that was not ideal for batters from the outset. Both teams were unable to even touch 200 in a single innings, and it was just Temba Bavuma who scored a half-century, which also came in the third innings. South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the Kolkata Test. (Hindustan Times)

India were unable to chase the target of 124, eventually being bundled out for 93 as Simon Harmer returned with four wickets. After the contest ended, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir admitted that the pitch was exactly what his management had wanted, and it was just a case of the batters not adapting to the conditions.

On Day 3 of the first Test, Sourav Ganguly, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), firmly put the blame on the Indian management, stating that the curator, Sujan Mukherjee, cannot be blamed, as the track had not been watered for four days at the request of the hosts' camp.

Gillespie has now jumped into the issue, saying the curators should be given full freedom to create the pitch they want, and there should be no expectations from a home team for a pitch that can aid them.

“Personal opinion here- and I appreciate I am very much in the minority in professional cricket circles. Why don’t we just allow the curators the opportunity to prepare the best possible surface they can? No expectations from the home team to prepare a surface to suit them,” Gillespie wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gambhir's comments come under fire

After the shocking 30-run loss against South Africa, Gambhir fronted up to the media, asking questions that were mainly about India's fascination with playing on spinning tracks, despite being whitewashed against New Zealand at home.

Gambhir said that there were no demons on the Eden Gardens and his batters should have been able to chase 124 despite not having Shubman Gill due to a neck spasm. Gill faced just three balls in the first innings before retiring hurt due to pain in his neck, and he didn't return for the remainder of the Test as he had to be hospitalised.

Coming back to Gambhir's comments, Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn offered a different view, saying the pitch did have demons and India should have looked to aim for a good sporting track as it would have aided their chances of walking away with a win.

India and South Africa will now square off in the second and final Test in Guwahati, beginning November 22.